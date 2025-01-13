36 Players to Attend CF Montréal's Training Camp

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal unveiled on Monday the roster for its training camp, presented by Allstate Insurance:

Goalkeepers: Sébastian Breza, Cole Johnson^, Jonathan Sirois, Renato Widmer D'Autilia*

Defenders: Fernando Álvarez, Dawid Bugaj, George Campbell, Brandan Craig^, Ousman Jabang, Sergei Kozlovskiy*, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jalen Neal, Tom Pearce, Luca Petrasso^, Dante Sealy^, Joel Waterman

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Alessandro Biello, Caden Clark, Bryce Duke, Aleksandr Guboglo*, Malik Henry**, Fabian Herbers, Carson Hodgson**, Dominic Iankov, Antoine N'Diaye*, Mahala Opoku, Samuel Piette, Nathan Saliba, Jesse Saputo*

Forwards: Arik Duncan***, Owen Graham-Roache*, Sunusi Ibrahim, Prince Owusu, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, Giacomo Vrioni

*Invited Academy Player

**2024 MLS SuperDraft Selection

***2025 MLS SuperDraft Selection

^Invited Player

First team coaching staff

Head coach: Laurent Courtois

Assistant coaches: Marco Donadel, Kobié Johnson, David Sauvry, Ludovic Taillandier (also individual training coach)

Goalkeeper coach: Vincenzo Benvenuto

Performance coach: Stefano Pasquali

Video analyst: Louan Schlicht

Invited coach: Florian Masclet (Academy Fitness Coach)

Invited coach: Luca Bucci (Bologna FC)

Eduardo Sebrango, who held first team assistant coach duties, will return as a coach with the Club's Academy. Sebrango will assist and contribute to the development of players from all the men's teams.

The nomination of a fitness coach will be announced at a later date.

CF Montréal will kick off the 2025 MLS season on Saturday, February 22, at 7:30pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Atlanta United. The team's home opener will take place at Stade Saputo on Saturday, April 12 at 7:30pm against Charlotte FC.

