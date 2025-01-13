36 Players to Attend CF Montréal's Training Camp
January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal unveiled on Monday the roster for its training camp, presented by Allstate Insurance:
Goalkeepers: Sébastian Breza, Cole Johnson^, Jonathan Sirois, Renato Widmer D'Autilia*
Defenders: Fernando Álvarez, Dawid Bugaj, George Campbell, Brandan Craig^, Ousman Jabang, Sergei Kozlovskiy*, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jalen Neal, Tom Pearce, Luca Petrasso^, Dante Sealy^, Joel Waterman
Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Alessandro Biello, Caden Clark, Bryce Duke, Aleksandr Guboglo*, Malik Henry**, Fabian Herbers, Carson Hodgson**, Dominic Iankov, Antoine N'Diaye*, Mahala Opoku, Samuel Piette, Nathan Saliba, Jesse Saputo*
Forwards: Arik Duncan***, Owen Graham-Roache*, Sunusi Ibrahim, Prince Owusu, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, Giacomo Vrioni
*Invited Academy Player
**2024 MLS SuperDraft Selection
***2025 MLS SuperDraft Selection
^Invited Player
First team coaching staff
Head coach: Laurent Courtois
Assistant coaches: Marco Donadel, Kobié Johnson, David Sauvry, Ludovic Taillandier (also individual training coach)
Goalkeeper coach: Vincenzo Benvenuto
Performance coach: Stefano Pasquali
Video analyst: Louan Schlicht
Invited coach: Florian Masclet (Academy Fitness Coach)
Invited coach: Luca Bucci (Bologna FC)
Eduardo Sebrango, who held first team assistant coach duties, will return as a coach with the Club's Academy. Sebrango will assist and contribute to the development of players from all the men's teams.
The nomination of a fitness coach will be announced at a later date.
CF Montréal will kick off the 2025 MLS season on Saturday, February 22, at 7:30pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Atlanta United. The team's home opener will take place at Stade Saputo on Saturday, April 12 at 7:30pm against Charlotte FC.
