Colorado Rapids Sign Defender Michael Edwards to New Contract

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have signed defender Michael Edwards to a new contract through 2025 with a club option for 2026, the club announced today.

"Michael is a player who has progressed through our system, gaining experience with both the First Team and Rapids 2, and we believe he has the qualities to contribute at a high level," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "Our hope is that Michael can take the next step in his career here in Colorado and become an important piece among our group of central defenders."

Edwards, 24, returns for his fifth season as a member of the club since joining in 2021. Over his Rapids career, the defender has made four regular-season appearances with two starts while logging 207 minutes in MLS play. He has also featured in two U.S. Open Cup matches and played a key role for Rapids 2 over the past three seasons, registering 39 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, 3,237 minutes, and contributing two goals and one assist.

Before making his MLS debut, Edwards spent two loan stints with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in 2021 and 2022, helping the team reach the Western Conference Quarterfinals in 2021 and the Conference Finals in 2022.

Originally signed as a Homegrown Player ahead of the 2021 season, he joined the Rapids after the club acquired his Homegrown Priority from D.C. United. Prior to arriving in Colorado, he developed in D.C. United's Academy before spending three years with VfL Wolfsburg, progressing from the U-19 team to Wolfsburg II.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign defender Michael Edwards to a one-year contract through 2025 with a club option for 2026, on January 13, 2025.

Michael Edwards

Pronunciation: ED-werdz

Position: Defender

Height: 6-4

Weight: 175

Birthdate: November 27, 2000

Birthplace: Woodbridge, VA

Nationality: USA

