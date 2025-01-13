Nashville Soccer Club Signs Colombian Defender Jeisson Palacios

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of Colombian defender Jeisson Palacios from CD América, one of the top clubs in Liga DIMAYOR II, through the 2026 season with an option for 2027 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Jeisson fills an important role for our group at the heart of our defense," said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. "His athleticism, toughness, and winning mentality should enable him to blend in well with our team."

Palacios, an athletic, aggressive, ball-winning defender, will occupy an international roster spot.

The defender has appeared in 232 matches across all competitions since 2014 with Leones FC (2014), Alianza FC (2015-16, 2019), Atlético Bucaramanga (2017-18), Independiente Santa Fe (2020-21), Pafos FC (2021-23), and CD América (2024), logging 11 goals and six assists.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs defender Jeisson Palacios from CD América of Colombia's Liga DIMAYOR II on Jan. 13, 2025

JEISSON PALACIOS

Position: Defender

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 163 lbs.

Birthdate: March 20, 1994

Age: 30

Birthplace: Carepa, Colombia

Nationality: Colombian

Last club: CD América

How acquired: Signed to an international roster spot through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027 on Jan. 13, 2025

