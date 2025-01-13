Nashville Soccer Club Signs Colombian Defender Jeisson Palacios
January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of Colombian defender Jeisson Palacios from CD América, one of the top clubs in Liga DIMAYOR II, through the 2026 season with an option for 2027 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
"Jeisson fills an important role for our group at the heart of our defense," said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs. "His athleticism, toughness, and winning mentality should enable him to blend in well with our team."
Palacios, an athletic, aggressive, ball-winning defender, will occupy an international roster spot.
The defender has appeared in 232 matches across all competitions since 2014 with Leones FC (2014), Alianza FC (2015-16, 2019), Atlético Bucaramanga (2017-18), Independiente Santa Fe (2020-21), Pafos FC (2021-23), and CD América (2024), logging 11 goals and six assists.
Transaction: Nashville SC signs defender Jeisson Palacios from CD América of Colombia's Liga DIMAYOR II on Jan. 13, 2025
JEISSON PALACIOS
Position: Defender
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 163 lbs.
Birthdate: March 20, 1994
Age: 30
Birthplace: Carepa, Colombia
Nationality: Colombian
Last club: CD América
How acquired: Signed to an international roster spot through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027 on Jan. 13, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
