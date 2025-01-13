Venezuela Announces Squad Ahead of Saturday's International Friendly against the U.S. at Chase Stadium

The Federación Venezolana de Fútbol (FVF) announced their dynamic 24-player roster over the weekend ahead of their international matchup against the U.S. Men's National Team set to be played at Inter Miami CF's home, Chase Stadium. The match is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. ET and tickets can be purchased here.

Head coach Fernando Batista has called up several noteworthy players in his squad. Among them are outstanding players from the local league, along with standout performers such as defender Rubén Ramírez, who was a starter during the qualifiers, and veteran Roberto Rosales, who makes his return to the national team. Rising stars Edson Alejandro Tortolero and Gleiker Mendoza, both of whom impressed in Venezuela's domestic league last year, also earned call-ups.

Last week, the U.S. unveiled its roster for their January Camp, currently underway at Inter Miami's state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center. The list features Inter Miami standouts Benjamin Cremaschi and Drake Callender. For more details, click here.

In the U.S., the match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock, with Spanish-language audio available on Fútbol de Primera radio.

Venezuela Roster

Goalkeepers: Wuilker Fariñez (Caracas FC), Javier Otero (Orlando City, USA).

Defenders: Anthony Graterol, Rubén Ramírez, Carlos Vivas (Deportivo Táchira), Roberto Rosales (Deportivo Táchira), Carlos Rojas (Deportivo La Guaira), Francisco La Mantia (Caracas FC), Thomas Gutiérrez (Sportivo Ameliano, PAR), Ronald Hernández (Atlanta United, USA).

Midfielders: Junior Moreno, Maurice Cova (Deportivo Táchira), Juan Pablo Añor (Caracas FC), Gleiker Mendoza (Angostura FC), Erickson Gallardo (Monagas SC), Daniel Pereira (Austin, USA), Edson Alejandro Tortolero (Carabobo FC), Bryant Ortega (Jeddah, KSA), Jorge Yriarte (Real Murcia, ESP), Matías Lacava (Atlético Goianiense, BRA).

Forwards: Jan Hurtado (Boca Juniors, ARG), Bryan Castillo (Deportivo Táchira), Saúl Guarirapa (CSKA Moscú, RUS), Jovanny Bolívar (Kolos Kovalivka, UKR).

