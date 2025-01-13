Toronto FC Transfer Winger Thiago Andrade

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the Club has agreed to transfer winger Thiago Andrade to Cerezo Osaka of the J1 League (Japan, First Division).

Andrade, 24, was acquired via trade from San Diego FC on December 11, 2024. Prior to trading Andrade to Toronto FC, San Diego acquired the winger from New York City FC with the fourth pick in the 2025 MLS Expansion Draft.

The dynamic Brazilian spent the past four seasons (2021-2024) with NYCFC, where he scored 12 goals and registered six assists in 71 appearances across all competitions (MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Campeones Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup). Andrade made his MLS debut for New York City FC and scored his first goal for the club against New England Revolution on June 19, 2021. His speed and creativity on the wing helped him make an immediate impact as the club lifted the 2021 MLS Cup in his debut season. The Araras, Brazil native also played in the club's victory against Atlas F.C. to lift the 2022 Campeones Cup.

Andrade began his career in the Fluminense academy before spending six months in Portugal with Portimonense Sporting Clube (Liga Portugal 2). The winger returned to Brazil and joined EC Bahia, where he made a combined 20 appearances, registering three goals and two assists. He made his professional debut for the club against Grêmio on January 6, 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.