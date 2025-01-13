Toronto FC Transfer Winger Thiago Andrade
January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the Club has agreed to transfer winger Thiago Andrade to Cerezo Osaka of the J1 League (Japan, First Division).
Andrade, 24, was acquired via trade from San Diego FC on December 11, 2024. Prior to trading Andrade to Toronto FC, San Diego acquired the winger from New York City FC with the fourth pick in the 2025 MLS Expansion Draft.
The dynamic Brazilian spent the past four seasons (2021-2024) with NYCFC, where he scored 12 goals and registered six assists in 71 appearances across all competitions (MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Campeones Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Leagues Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup). Andrade made his MLS debut for New York City FC and scored his first goal for the club against New England Revolution on June 19, 2021. His speed and creativity on the wing helped him make an immediate impact as the club lifted the 2021 MLS Cup in his debut season. The Araras, Brazil native also played in the club's victory against Atlas F.C. to lift the 2022 Campeones Cup.
Andrade began his career in the Fluminense academy before spending six months in Portugal with Portimonense Sporting Clube (Liga Portugal 2). The winger returned to Brazil and joined EC Bahia, where he made a combined 20 appearances, registering three goals and two assists. He made his professional debut for the club against Grêmio on January 6, 2021.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2025
- Venezuela Announces Squad Ahead of Saturday's International Friendly against the U.S. at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Transfer Winger Thiago Andrade - Toronto FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Relief Efforts, $1 Million Donation, in Response to Unprecedented Wildfires in Los Angeles - LA Galaxy
- Back at It: Inter Miami CF Opens 2025 Training Camp - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Announces Preseason Schedule & Roster - Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Acquires Odin Thiago Holm on Loan from Scottish Premier League's Celtic Football Club - Los Angeles FC
- After Years of Seeing FC Cincinnati Operate from a Far, When the Opportunity Came Tah Brian Anunga Jumped at the Chance to Join - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Sign Defender Michael Edwards to New Contract - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes Sign Former MLS MVP Josef Martínez in Free Agency - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Tomas Pondeca to New Mexico United - FC Dallas
- Sporting KC Signs Forward Mason Toye - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Onni Valakari on Loan from Pafos FC - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Sign Midfielder Tah Brian Anunga - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Re-Signs Midfielder Maxi Moralez - New York City FC
- Defender Jay Reid Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery - St. Louis City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announces First Team Staff Additions - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK - Chicago Fire FC
- 36 Players to Attend CF Montréal's Training Camp - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Acquires Paul Arriola from FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Trades Midfielder Paul Arriola to Seattle Sounders FC for up to $300k in GAM and the Sounders 2026 First Round MLS SuperDraft Pick - FC Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Adds Centerback Kobi Henry - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Colombian Defender Jeisson Palacios - Nashville SC
- Charlotte FC Reacquires Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC Receive up to $250,000 in GAM from CF Montréal for the Right of First Refusal for Forward Prince Owusu - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Forward Prince Owusu - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC Transfer Winger Thiago Andrade
- Toronto FC Receive up to $250,000 in GAM from CF Montréal for the Right of First Refusal for Forward Prince Owusu
- Toronto FC Appoint Robin Fraser as Head Coach
- Toronto FC Make Three Selections in 2025 MLS SuperDraft
- Toronto FC Announce 2025 MLS Regular Season Schedule