LA Galaxy Announce Relief Efforts, $1 Million Donation, in Response to Unprecedented Wildfires in Los Angeles

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Today, the LA Galaxy announces plans for supporting relief efforts as unprecedented wildfires continue to devastate Southern California. The LA Galaxy, through its LA Galaxy Foundation, are focusing relief efforts in three areas:

Financial support : The LA Galaxy have united, along with 11 other local professional sports franchises, to pledge a combined donation of more than $8 million to help those impacted by the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Specifically, the LA Galaxy, LA Kings, and AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group) contributed $1 million to the pledge. Beneficiaries of this support include the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, Team Rubicon and various local animal rescue organizations.

Supply drive: Beginning today, Dignity Health Sports Park is a supply and resource drop-off location. LA Galaxy fans and community members are invited to drop off new and unused items in Legends Plaza on Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Free parking is available in Lot 15 for drop-off. Staff will be available to assist with delivery.

Localized community service : The LA Galaxy team is supporting its local first responders. The LA Galaxy Foundation has been a steadfast and dedicated community partner for over a decade. As more is learned about recovery efforts, the Foundation will work with existing and new partners to deploy volunteers.

"We are learning more information about the fire and its impact each day, and at this point, are aware of families, friends, and colleagues impacted by this disaster," said LA Galaxy President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun. "We are deeply grateful for the tireless efforts of dedicated first responders, and in the coming days and weeks, will learn the full extent of the damage to our community. We are dedicated, along with our larger AEG family and our committed fans, to helping LA rebuild."

For more information, visit lagalaxy.com/LAFireRelief.

