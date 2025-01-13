Sounders FC Acquires Paul Arriola from FC Dallas

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has acquired winger Paul Arriola via trade from FC Dallas in exchange for Seattle's natural First Round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft and up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance metrics are met. The 29-year-old brings over a decade of professional experience in MLS and Liga MX, appearing in over 300 matches across all competitions since 2013. The 2022 MLS All-Star has tallied 37 goals and 34 assists in 174 regular-season appearances since joining the league in 2017, following four seasons with Mexican side Club Tijuana. As part of the deal, the U.S. Men's National Team veteran has agreed to a three-year contract with a club option in 2028.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paul to the organization. His experience at both the club and international levels speaks for itself, and his versatility on the field adds an important dimension to our roster," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "This signing underscores our commitment to building a team with the depth and quality needed to compete at the highest level, and we're excited to see the impact Paul will make here in Seattle."

Arriola, 29, joins Seattle after recording more than 250 professional appearances since 2013. He made his professional debut for Liga MX side Club Tijuana on July 20, 2013 against Atlas and went on to make a total of 114 appearances (52 starts) for the Mexican club, scoring 11 goals. The winger then was transferred midway through the 2017 MLS season to D.C. United, where he made 92 appearances (86 starts) in all competitions from 2017-2021, recording 20 goals with 16 assists. He was transferred to Welsh club Swansea City for a brief stint at the beginning of the 2021 season before suffering a hamstring injury and returning in March, making three appearances for the Championship side.

"I'm pleased to welcome Paul to Seattle. His ability to play multiple positions at a high level gives us a lot flexibility as a coaching staff," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "Beyond his skill and versatility, Paul's experience will be a positive impact in the locker room and contribute to the strong culture we've built at this club. We're excited to see what he brings to the group."

Arriola was traded to FC Dallas prior to the 2022 season and appeared in 34 matches (31 starts) in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and adding four assists in a season that saw him named to the 2022 MLS All-Star team. He made a total of 96 appearances (85 starts) for Dallas from 2022-2024 in all competitions, tallying 18 goals and 19 assists. He recorded his first career playoff goal against Seattle in 2023.

In 2016, he scored in his debut for the senior U.S. Men's National Team in a friendly against Puerto Rico on May 22, 2016. Arriola has 50 career caps for the USMNT, scoring 10 goals. He was on the Concacaf Gold Cup-winning squads in both 2017 and 2021, making five appearances in 2017 before starting all four of his appearances in 2021. The winger helped the U.S. win the 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League, appearing in four matches during the tournament. Arriola also made five appearances during the United States' successful FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, scoring a goal in a 5-1 win over Panama (March 28, 2022).

Arriola played with the U.S. Men's Youth National Team in the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Mexico, starting all three of his appearances during the tournament. He also saw time for the USYNT at the U-20 and U-23 levels, also starting all four of his appearances at the 2015 U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

Sounders FC opens its 2025 preseason training today at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse, with the first session of the year set to begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. PT. The Rave Green are set to train this week in market before heading to preseason camp in Marbella, Spain this weekend until early February. Seattle begins its 2025 campaign on the road in Concacaf Champions League action at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT) before opening the MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC acquires winger Paul Arriola from FC Dallas in exchange for Seattle's natural First Round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft and up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance metrics are met, in addition to agreeing to a three-year contract with a club option for 2028 on January 13, 2025.

Name: Paul Arriola

Position: Winger

Height: 5-6

Weight: 146

Born: February 5, 1995 in Chula Vista, California

Hometown: Chula Vista, California

Citizenship: USA

Acquired: Acquired via trade from FC Dallas in exchange for Seattle's natural First Round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft and up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance metrics are met, in addition to agreeing to a contract through 2027 on January 13, 2025.

Previous Clubs: FC Dallas (2022-2024), D.C. United (2017-2021), Swansea City (Loan, 2021), Club Tijuana (2013-2017)

