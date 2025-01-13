CF Montréal Acquires Forward Prince Owusu

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Monday the signing of forward Prince Owusu. The German, who turned 28 last Tuesday, has agreed to a two-year contract in 2025 and 2026, including an option year for 2027, using targeted allocation money (TAM).

In order to acquire the right of first refusal, CF Montréal traded to Toronto FC $100,000 in 2025 general allocation money (GAM), $75,000 in 2026 GAM and $75,000 in conditional GAM.

"We are very excited to welcome Prince to the Club," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "With his addition, we are strengthening our squad with a powerful striker, recognized for his physical attributes, ability to protect the ball, willingness to press defenders, and consistent offensive production. Prince brings a wealth of leadership and experience gained in Europe and MLS."

Owusu played the last two seasons for Toronto FC where he scored nine goals in 31 games, including 20 as a starter, and 1,844 minutes in MLS. He also added three goals and two assists in five 2024 Canadian Championship and two assists in three 2024 Leagues Cup matches.

Born in Wertheim, Germany, Owusu is a product of the VfB Stuttgart academy where he began his professional career with the reserve team in 2015. He joined the TSG Hoffenheim reserve team in 2017 where he scored 17 goals over two seasons.

In 2018, Owusu continued his path in Bundesliga 2 with Arminia Bielefeld before going on loan at German third division club TSV 1860 Munich, scoring eight goals and six assists in all competitions. He notably contributed to his club's Bavarian Cup title in 2020.

After stints with SC Paderborn in 2020-2021, and FC Erzgebirge Aue in 2022, the striker joined SSV Jahn Regensburg where he scored nine goals in the 2022-23 Bundesliga 2 season.

On the international stage, Owusu represented Germany at the U15, U18 and U19 levels.

Transaction: CF Montréal signs striker Prince Owusu to a two-year contract in 2025 and 2026, including an option year for 2027, using targeted allocation money (TAM). In order to acquire the right of first refusal, CF Montréal traded $100,000 in 2025 general allocation money (GAM), $75,000 in 2026 GAM and $75,000 in conditional GAM to Toronto FC.

PRINCE OWUSU

Position: Forward

Height: 6'3

Weight: 192 lbs

Date of birth: January 7, 1997

Birthplace: Wertheim, Germany

Last club: Toronto FC (MLS)

Acquisition date: January 13, 2025

