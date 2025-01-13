Back at It: Inter Miami CF Opens 2025 Training Camp
January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
As the clock winds down ahead of a thrilling 2025 season, Inter Miami CF First Team players returned to Florida Blue Training Center to get the Club's preseason preparations going. Following medicals over the weekend, the team opened training camp led by head coach Javier Mascherano on Monday morning.
"The feelings are very positive," highlighted Mascherano. "We are happy, especially with how they've returned from the break. We know it's not always easy to be inactive for so long, but they've all come back in great shape. This has even allowed us to push them a bit more from day one. So, we're very pleased."
"I like to work with intensity in training sessions. I like my teams to play with intensity and courage... We're happy with the players; they're working hard and doing very well... The second thing is, of course, starting to instill our idea of how we want the team to play and giving the team that identity. This comes through training and then applying it in competition, which will be the preseason matches," added "El Jefe".
As players began preparations to be in the best shape for the Club's The America's Preseason Tour, which will see Inter Miami plate five five matches across North, South, and Central America, the team's returning and new members reflected upon their goals for the upcoming season.
"It's been great I think just getting to know the guys, today seeing some tendencies, and just starting to try to gel as soon as possible," stated offseason signing Fafa Picault, who bolsters the team's attacking options for the new season.
"Personally, [my goal is to] play as good if not better than last year. Collectively, we want to do better, we want to win more trophies than last year," said 2024 season breakout rookie Yannick Bright.
Additionally, defender Tomás Avilés and midfielder David Ruiz, both gearing up for their third season defending Inter Miami's colors, shared their excitement for working under such a passionate and dedicated manager as Mascherano.
"He is very passionate when it comes to soccer. He was a defensive player and they always have that emotion. He is a great person, he tries to get along with the young players. We are happy that he is here, we are learning everyday. It is a huge plus for us," explained Ruiz.
"We've been working very well, and I think he's doing things in the best way. Since we know each other a bit, I think it's going to be a great experience. I believe Javi has great potential with the younger players as well, and I think he's going to do an excellent job," concluded Avilés.
