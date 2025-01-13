FC Dallas Trades Midfielder Paul Arriola to Seattle Sounders FC for up to $300k in GAM and the Sounders 2026 First Round MLS SuperDraft Pick

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has traded midfielder Paul Arriola to the Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based metrics are hit and the Sounders' 2026 first round MLS SuperDraft Pick. FC Dallas will retain a portion of Arriola's salary budget charge in 2025. FC Dallas signed Arriola from D.C. United on Feb. 4, 2022.

In 2024, Arriola appeared in 31 matches, tying for the most games played on FC Dallas. He ranked second on the team in goals with five and matched his personal career-high in assists with seven. For the second time in his career, he scored a goal in three consecutive games from July 17 to Aug. 24. Arriola was the club's fourth-longest tenured player in 2024 with 96 matches played for FC Dallas across all competitions.

Prior to FC Dallas, Arriola played 92 matches over five seasons with D.C. United. In February 2021, Arriola was loaned to EFL Championship side Swansea City and made his debut in the 2020-21 FA Cup match against Manchester City.

Arriola spent four years at Club Tijuana of Liga MX, where he scored 11 goals and added three assists in 114 overall appearances. Arriola made his professional debut on July 19, 2013, in a 3-3 draw versus Atlas.

Arriola is a United States international and has made 50 appearances for the USMNT since making his debut in 2016. He won the Gold Cup with the U.S. in 2017 and 2021.

