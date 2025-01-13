FC Dallas Trades Midfielder Paul Arriola to Seattle Sounders FC for up to $300k in GAM and the Sounders 2026 First Round MLS SuperDraft Pick
January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has traded midfielder Paul Arriola to the Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based metrics are hit and the Sounders' 2026 first round MLS SuperDraft Pick. FC Dallas will retain a portion of Arriola's salary budget charge in 2025. FC Dallas signed Arriola from D.C. United on Feb. 4, 2022.
In 2024, Arriola appeared in 31 matches, tying for the most games played on FC Dallas. He ranked second on the team in goals with five and matched his personal career-high in assists with seven. For the second time in his career, he scored a goal in three consecutive games from July 17 to Aug. 24. Arriola was the club's fourth-longest tenured player in 2024 with 96 matches played for FC Dallas across all competitions.
Prior to FC Dallas, Arriola played 92 matches over five seasons with D.C. United. In February 2021, Arriola was loaned to EFL Championship side Swansea City and made his debut in the 2020-21 FA Cup match against Manchester City.
Arriola spent four years at Club Tijuana of Liga MX, where he scored 11 goals and added three assists in 114 overall appearances. Arriola made his professional debut on July 19, 2013, in a 3-3 draw versus Atlas.
Arriola is a United States international and has made 50 appearances for the USMNT since making his debut in 2016. He won the Gold Cup with the U.S. in 2017 and 2021.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2025
- Defender Jay Reid Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery - St. Louis City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announces First Team Staff Additions - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK - Chicago Fire FC
- 36 Players to Attend CF Montréal's Training Camp - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Acquires Paul Arriola from FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Trades Midfielder Paul Arriola to Seattle Sounders FC for up to $300k in GAM and the Sounders 2026 First Round MLS SuperDraft Pick - FC Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Adds Centerback Kobi Henry - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Colombian Defender Jeisson Palacios - Nashville SC
- Charlotte FC Reacquires Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC Receive up to $250,000 in GAM from CF Montréal for the Right of First Refusal for Forward Prince Owusu - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Forward Prince Owusu - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Trades Midfielder Paul Arriola to Seattle Sounders FC for up to $300k in GAM and the Sounders 2026 First Round MLS SuperDraft Pick
- FC Dallas Exercises Purchase Option for Midfielder Patrickson Delgado
- FC Dallas Announces Updates to Its 2025 First-Team Staff
- FC Dallas' Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U-20 Men's National Team Training Camp
- FC Dallas Signs Daniel Baran, Michael Collodi, Diego García, Malachi Molina, Diego Pepi, and Anthony Ramirez to Homegrown Deals