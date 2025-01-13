Real Salt Lake Adds Centerback Kobi Henry

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today that the Club has acquired United States Youth International DF Kobi Henry from French side Reims via loan for the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Henry, born in Lakeland, Fla., to Trinidadian parents, signed his first professional contract at age 16, with Orange County SC in June, 2020, following youth stints with both the Orlando City and Inter Miami youth academies. Since 2020, Henry has made seven appearances with various United States Youth National Teams at the U17, U19 and U20 levels.

The 6-foot-2 centerback has made 27 appearances in recent seasons for either Reims B or on loan with Villefranche, prior to this weekend's arrival in Utah to kick off preseason with Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's team.

Real Salt Lake convenes for its 21st preseason in Herriman later today, Monday, January 13, 2025, at the Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman. The Claret-and-Cobalt are now preparing for its fourth-ever CONCACAF Champions Cup foray, paired with Costa Rican side CS Herediano away on Feb. 19, with the return leg at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, on Wednesday, Feb. 26 (6:30p MT kickoff). RSL opens the 2025 MLS campaign - its 21st - away at San Jose Earthquakes on Sat., Feb. 22, with RSL's 2025 MLS home opener set for Sat., March 1 against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC.

# 3 - Kobi Henry

Pronunciation: KOH - bee HENN - ree

Position: Defender

Hometown: Lakeland, Florida

College: n/a

Date of Birth: 26 April 2004 (20)

Nationality: American

How Acquired: Via loan with Stade de Reims (France)

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake acquires DF Kobi Henry via loan from Stade de Reims (France) for the duration of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

