Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK
January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that it has acquired defender Sam Rogers from Norwegian first division club Lillestrøm SK via transfer. Rogers is under contract with the Fire through the 2026 season with Club options for 2027 and 2028.
"Reinforcing the backline has been a priority for us during this transfer window, and Sam will bring added competition and depth to the center back position," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "We're excited to have him on board and look forward to his contributions to the team."
Rogers, 25, joins the Fire with 167 appearances across all competitions in the United States and Europe. A native of Seattle, Wash., Rogers began his professional career in 2017 with Tacoma Defiance, formerly Seattle Sounders FC 2, after progressing through the Sounders' Academy. He made 64 appearances with Tacoma Defiance in the USL Championship from 2017-20 before signing with Oklahoma City Energy FC in 2021.
Rogers joined HamKam in Norway on loan in 2021, before transferring to the club in January 2022. He has since played for Rosenborg, Lillestrøm, and Aalesund, appearing in 47 matches in the Eliteserien and 29 contests in the OBOS-ligaen.
At the international level, Rogers made his debut with the U.S. Men's National Team on Jan. 29, 2023, appearing in a friendly against Colombia. He has also earned four caps with the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team, helping the team win the 2018 CONCACAF U-20 Championship.
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires defender Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK via transfer.
Name: Sam Rogers
Position: Defender
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 190 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 17, 1999
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Birthplace: Seattle, Washington
Citizenship: United States of America
Last Club: Lillestrøm SK
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2025
- Defender Jay Reid Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery - St. Louis City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announces First Team Staff Additions - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK - Chicago Fire FC
- 36 Players to Attend CF Montréal's Training Camp - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Acquires Paul Arriola from FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Trades Midfielder Paul Arriola to Seattle Sounders FC for up to $300k in GAM and the Sounders 2026 First Round MLS SuperDraft Pick - FC Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Adds Centerback Kobi Henry - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Colombian Defender Jeisson Palacios - Nashville SC
- Charlotte FC Reacquires Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC Receive up to $250,000 in GAM from CF Montréal for the Right of First Refusal for Forward Prince Owusu - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Forward Prince Owusu - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK
- Sergio Oregel Jr. Called to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for Domestic Training Camp
- Chicago Fire FC Announces Key Technical Staff Additions
- Chicago Fire FC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule
- Brian Gutiérrez Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for January Camp