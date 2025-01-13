Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that it has acquired defender Sam Rogers from Norwegian first division club Lillestrøm SK via transfer. Rogers is under contract with the Fire through the 2026 season with Club options for 2027 and 2028.

"Reinforcing the backline has been a priority for us during this transfer window, and Sam will bring added competition and depth to the center back position," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "We're excited to have him on board and look forward to his contributions to the team."

Rogers, 25, joins the Fire with 167 appearances across all competitions in the United States and Europe. A native of Seattle, Wash., Rogers began his professional career in 2017 with Tacoma Defiance, formerly Seattle Sounders FC 2, after progressing through the Sounders' Academy. He made 64 appearances with Tacoma Defiance in the USL Championship from 2017-20 before signing with Oklahoma City Energy FC in 2021.

Rogers joined HamKam in Norway on loan in 2021, before transferring to the club in January 2022. He has since played for Rosenborg, Lillestrøm, and Aalesund, appearing in 47 matches in the Eliteserien and 29 contests in the OBOS-ligaen.

At the international level, Rogers made his debut with the U.S. Men's National Team on Jan. 29, 2023, appearing in a friendly against Colombia. He has also earned four caps with the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team, helping the team win the 2018 CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires defender Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK via transfer.

Name: Sam Rogers

Position: Defender

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 17, 1999

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Birthplace: Seattle, Washington

Citizenship: United States of America

Last Club: Lillestrøm SK

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.