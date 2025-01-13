New York City FC Re-Signs Midfielder Maxi Moralez

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced that it has re-signed midfielder Maxi Moralez through 2025.

Moralez made an immediate impact last season after returning from an ACL injury sustained at the end of 2023. Making 26 appearances across all competitions last season, Moralez tallied two goals and seven assists, reaching a personal milestone of 100 career goal contributions. In doing so, he joined David Villa (103) as the only players in club history to achieve the feat. Last season, the midfielder became the first player in franchise history to make more than 200 MLS appearances.

"We are thrilled to have Maxi back with New York City FC for the upcoming season," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Maxi showed incredible resilience to return from injury and demonstrated his quality with some outstanding performances last year. His leadership and creativity on the field helped us return to the playoffs and rallied those around him. Maxi's impact extends beyond what everyone sees during matches, he plays a vital role in the locker room and mentoring our young players. As we continue to build, having a player of Maxi's caliber and experience is pivotal and we're excited to see his contributions this season."

Moralez made his 2024 season debut off the bench in the 74th minute against the San Jose Earthquakes at Yankee Stadium last May. During that game, Moralez provided his first assist of the 2024 regular season, also marking his 70th assist for New York City. The 37-year-old scored his first goal of the season in the Hudson River Derby in the fifth minute, contributing to a 5-1 victory. Moralez also assisted on New York City's fifth goal in that game, setting up defender Tayvon Gray for his first career goal. Moralez was named to the MLS Team of the Week twice last season.

"I'm very excited to continue my career with New York City FC for another season," said Midfielder Maxi Moralez. "This club has become a second home to me. I'm incredibly grateful for the trust and support I've received from everyone here, from the coaching staff to my teammates and, of course, our amazing fans. Coming back from injury last season was a challenging but rewarding experience. Being able to contribute to the team's success again meant so much to me. I'm looking forward to next season and am determined to help the club achieve even more in 2025."

During the historic 2021 MLS Cup run, Moralez played all four games, contributing a goal and three assists. Moralez assisted New York City FC's lone goal in the final and converted a crucial penalty during the shootout in Portland, helping New York claim its first title in franchise history. The following season, the Argentine scored a title clinching goal in the 2022 Campeones Cup at Yankee Stadium.

Transaction: New York City FC re-signs Midfielder Maxi Moralez through 2025.

