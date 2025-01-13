Sporting KC Signs Forward Mason Toye

January 13, 2025

Sporting Kansas City has signed 26-year-old forward Mason Toye via free agency, the club announced today.

Toye has signed a one-year MLS contract through 2025 with a club option for 2026. He joins Sporting KC after scoring 25 goals in 140 appearances across his first seven professional seasons, including MLS stints with Minnesota United FC (2018-2020), CF Montreal (2020-2024) and the Portland Timbers (2024).

A native of South Orange, New Jersey, Toye played one season of college soccer at Big Ten powerhouse Indiana in 2017. He had 10 goals and two assists in 25 matches, landing Big Ten Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Big Ten accolades. The 6-foot-3 center forward guided the Hoosiers to an 18-1-6 record and a run to the NCAA national championship game, where they lost to Stanford in extra time.

Toye began his professional career as the seventh overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, joining Minnesota as a Generation adidas signing. After making 17 MLS appearances during his rookie year-which included a loan spell at USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC-Toye enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign with eight goals and three assists in all competitions, helping Minnesota reach the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time.

In October 2020, Toye was traded from Minnesota to Montreal for $600,000 in General Allocation Money and a 2021 MLS SuperDraft second-round pick. His first full season north of the border yielded an MLS career-high seven goals as Montreal went on to win the 2021 Canadian Championship. Toye's 2022 campaign was highlighted by a brace in a 2-1 comeback win over Seattle Sounders FC during Montreal's best regular season in club history. The team amassed 20 wins and 65 points under head coach Wilfried Nancy prior to the playoffs, which saw Toye help Montreal to a 2-0 first-round win over Orlando City SC before falling to New York City FC in the conference semifinals.

Toye bagged three more goals for Montreal in 2023, including a brace against Minnesota to pace a 4-0 win over his former club. After playing 12 MLS matches for the Canadian side in 2024, he was traded to the Portland Timbers last July and logged five appearances during the team's late push into the playoffs.

On the international stage, Toye has competed for the United States at the U-19, U-20 and U-23 levels. He scored goals in each of his first two appearances for the U-23s, a 2-0 triumph over Japan in September 2019 and a 6-1 victory versus El Salvador the following month.

Sporting's roster will continue to take shape in the buildup to the 2025 season, which kicks off Feb. 18 with a monumental showdown against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup at Children's Mercy Park. Sporting KC season tickets, half-season ticket plans and other ticket packages are available at SportingKC.com.

Sporting traveled to Miami on Sunday to kick off the 2025 preseason presented by Children's Mercy Kansas City. The team will train in South Florida until Jan. 29 before continuing its preparations in Southern California from Feb. 2-12.

Sporting KC Roster as of Jan. 13, 2025

Goalkeepers (3): Jack Kortkamp, John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe

Defenders (7): Joaquin Fernandez, Ian James, Tim Leibold, Logan Ndenbe, Dany Rosero, Khiry Shelton, Robert Voloder

Midfielders (6): Jacob Bartlett, Zorhan Bassong, Jake Davis, Nemanja Radoja, Memo Rodriguez, Erik Thommy

Forwards (5): Stephen Afrifa, William Agada, Daniel Salloi, Mason Toye, Alenis Vargas

VITALS

Mason Toye (toy)

Number: 13

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 10/16/1998 (26 years old)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180 lbs.

Birthplace: South Orange, NJ

Previous Club: Portland Timbers

College: Indiana University

