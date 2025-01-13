After Years of Seeing FC Cincinnati Operate from a Far, When the Opportunity Came Tah Brian Anunga Jumped at the Chance to Join

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Tah Brian Anunga has unique experience in the American soccer landscape. A Cameroon native, Anunga, 28, came to the United States in 2015 to play for a semi-professional team in North Carolina. Then joined the Carolina Dynamo (then in the USL PDL, now in League 2), then joined the Charleston Battery for two seasons before being picked up by Nashville SC ahead of their inaugural MLS season in 2020.

He has, in effect, played at every level professional level soccer can provide in the United States. A rare feat for those born and raised stateside but nearly impossible to imagine for a man who grew up in central Africa.

But he found a home in Nashville. He had been a core part of the team since their introduction to MLS and has played well over 100 games. He flourished in his role as a defensive specialist. He was a fan favorite for his years there as a consistent performer and a quality teammate. When new Head Coach BJ Callahan took over the team midway through 2024, the former Interim USMNT coach relied greatly on Anunga's skills as a steadying force in the midfield while he sorted out the rest of his roster.

He played 30 games in 2024 for NSC, started 17 and logged just under 1,500 minutes. He also set career highs in tackles, interceptions and clearances.

Which made his release from Nashville SC at the end of the 2024 season even more strange, and the reasoning even stranger. Mike Evans, Nashville SC's General Manager, said in an interview with Valair Shabilla of Broadway Sports Media that Anunga had "...done nothing wrong, he's just five years older." So, after years with the club, Anunga was a free agent who was free to take his talents elsewhere.

So when FC Cincinnati expressed interest in his services, he jumped at the opportunity.

"I had different options, out of the country, as well. But, looking at Cincinnati, I have been lucky enough to always play against Cincinnati, so it's a team I know very well," Anunga said in a sit down with FC Cincinnati.com. "I like the playing style. I think it fits my playing style well. But also it's an organization I've watched closely. I've played against Cincy since the USL, so just seeing the level of professionalism from the USL days to MLS, it is just tops. It's a team I really respect a lot, and I see them as a top team in MLS. So I was like, 'Oh, wow. If Cincy calls, if Cincy wants me. Definitely I'll do it,' because I see them as a top organization."

On the field, Anunga is poised to slot in as an important piece of the puzzle for the midfield. In the past, he has figured into the same positions as Obinna Nwobodo and Pavel Bucha, so while those two have rightfully earned their starting spots, Anunga is a perfectly capable starter in those positions as well.

What is most intriguing about midfielders addition to the squad, though, is that it provides not only depth but also a player with years of MLS experience and success, both as a starter and veteran, to help support the defensive side of the ball. At MLS Media Day last week, FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said that one of his goals for success in 2025 is 'evolving the defense,' especially referencing the need for the team to learn how to see out results and play winning soccer late in games.

FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright also said at his end-of-year press conference that when looking at the roster build, they like having starting quality players coming off the bench.

Anunga checks both of those boxes. He fits the profile of a defensively responsible, veteran presence who not only has the experience to step in in a variety of ways but also the mindset to play that kind of soccer. He's also a player who can be a starter for a winning team but also has the focus to be a substitute and impact the game in more limited minutes.

To make his joining FC Cincinnati even more sweet, Anunga has signed a contract that places him on the Supplemental Roster per the club's press release. Meaning, that while he will be paid all the same, Anunga's Salary Budget charge will not count against the Salary Cap so his additional will help the club without using any cap space or a Senior Roster slot.

"I think my style of play is one that gives a lot of freedom to certain players. My style of play is chasing down the ball, trying to win it back, keeping it simple and playing forward. Nothing, crazy," Anunga said with a smile. "You know, I'm not a flashy player, so some people might not recognize me on the field. But I like what I do."

"My style is protecting the back, protecting the defense. Winning the ball and giving a lot of freedom to the attacking guys to shine and do their thing. That's my job. So I see fitting in here, you know, with all the attacking powerhouse that we have here."

"Brian brings a great amount of Major League Soccer experience to FC Cincinnati," said FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright in a press release. "He's a versatile player of high character who will be a good fit with our group and I'd like to welcome him and his family to Cincinnati."

While an American citizen now, becoming one in 2023 and being quite proud and grateful for the opportunities he has had in the United States, his origins in Africa have helped connect him to players on FC Cincinnati, past and present. Anunga says several members of the team reached out when news came of his signing with the club, with Obinna Nwobodo being the first to reach out after things were confirmed.

Former FC Cincinnati/current D.C. United player Dominique Badji - a fellow newly minted American citizen but a native of Senegal - was another player Anunga reached out to for information about FCC. Badji gave a glowing review of Cincinnati and encouraged Anunga to make the jump.

What ultimately stood out to Anunga, though, was FC Cincinnati's desire to win. Despite great professional success in his eight-year career, he has never been on that final step of lifting a trophy. So, when looking for new opportunities, he says finding a place with the pieces in place to win trophies and compete was paramount.

"This team has very strong values. I think when I look at FC Cincinnati, I look at a team that has winning qualities, and so they're definitely going to be pushing to win trophies," Anunga said. "It's exciting. Coming in, I'm excited because, by God's grace, I hope to be part of a team that wins something. But I really believe that this team can push and win trophies."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.