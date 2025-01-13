FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Tomas Pondeca to New Mexico United

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has loaned midfielder Tomas Pondeca to USL Championship side New Mexico United for the 2025 season. Pondeca is eligible to be recalled by FC Dallas at any point during the season.

Pondeca signed with FC Dallas ahead of the 2024 MLS season and made his MLS debut on June 29, 2024, against FC Cincinnati. He made four additional appearances for FC Dallas across all competitions.

Pondeca also featured for North Texas SC in 2024, making 16 regular-season appearances and four playoff appearances in MLS NEXT Pro. He scored his first playoff goal on Oct. 20 against Vancouver Whitecaps 2 and helped NTSC capture its first MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

The 23-year-old Lewisville, Texas, native made his debut for the U.S. Men's Futsal National Team on March 3, 2020, against Slovakia. At the 2021 CONCACAF Futsal Championship, Pondeca won the Young Player Award presented by Scotiabank. He scored twice during the competition and helped the U.S. qualify for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania. Pondeca has made 17 appearances and scored six goals for the U.S. Men's Futsal National Team.

Pondeca attended Flower Mound Marcus High School, where he played for the varsity men's soccer team from 2016 to 2020. He scored 18 goals in 45 appearances during his sophomore and junior years. In 2019, Pondeca was named an Allstate All-American, an honor given to the top 250 high school boys and girls soccer players in the U.S. He was also named to the District 6-6A First Team that season.

