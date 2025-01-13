Earthquakes, Bay Area Host Committee Donate to Support Los Angeles Wildfire Assistance

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes join the Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC) and seven local sports organizations in their united support for the greater Los Angeles area, as communities continue to be affected by wildfires. The collective effort includes individual contributions from the Quakes along with the San Francisco 49ers, San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors, Golden State Valkyries, San Jose Sharks and Bay FC to various wildfire relief organizations including the American Red Cross and California Fire Foundation.

"While we may be rivals on the field with Los Angeles, we are united in our commitment to supporting our communities," said Earthquakes Vice President of Community Relations Robert Davis. "Joining the Bay Area Host Committee and our fellow Bay Area teams to facilitate relief efforts for L.A. is a privilege, and we're eager to do our part to help those in need."

Each organization has selected a worthy recipient involved in the Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts, including providing shelter, food, and supplies to affected communities. The Quakes have selected the American Red Cross as their donation recipient.

"On behalf of the entire Bay Area sports community, we are sending our deepest sympathies to Los Angeles residents affected by the devastating wildfires, and our gratitude to the firefighters and first responders for saving countless lives," said BAHC President & CEO Zaileen Janmohamed. "Moments like these transcend geographic or athletic divisions, and we stand together as a united group to offer strength and support during this challenging time."

The Bay Area Host Committee, alongside all Bay Area sports organizations, encourages others to make additional contributions as they are able. The Earthquakes encourage fans to help people affected by the California Wildfires in 2025. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.

