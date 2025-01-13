Sporting KC Announces Preseason Schedule & Roster
January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City News Release
Sporting Kansas City announced on Monday the club's schedule and roster for the 2025 Preseason presented by Children's Mercy Kansas City.
Sporting began preseason preparations Sunday in Miami, Florida, where the club will train until Jan. 29 before transitioning to Southern California from Feb. 2-12. The team's preseason schedule features six matches-three January friendlies in South Florida and three February fixtures in Indio, California.
The Florida slate includes meetings with MLS foes Chicago Fire FC (Jan. 25) and Charlotte FC (Jan. 29), while the California slate is highlighted by two Coachella Valley Invitational matches against New York City FC (Feb. 5) and Minnesota United FC (Feb. 9). For updates on all preseason exhibitions, fans can follow @SportingKC_PR on X.
Date Time (CT) Opponent Location
Saturday, Jan. 18 10 a.m. Florida International University Miami, Fla.
Saturday, Jan. 25 11 a.m. Chicago Fire FC Palm Beach, Fla.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 10 a.m. Charlotte FC Miami, Fla.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 5 p.m. New York City FC Indio, Calif.
Sunday, Feb. 9 1:30 p.m. Minnesota United FC Indio, Calif.
Wednesday, Feb. 12 1 p.m. Las Vegas Lights FC Indio, Calif.
Sporting's preseason roster consists of the 21 players under MLS contract in 2025, including Homegrown newcomers Jacob Bartlett, Ian James and Jack Kortkamp as well as forward Mason Toye, whose signing was announced today. Also joining the squad are Sporting KC II midfielder Cielo Tschantret, three Sporting KC Academy standouts (Leo Christiano, Jacob Molinaro and Johann Ortiz), three unsigned MLS SuperDraft picks (Dyson Clapier, Jansen Miller and Anthony Samways) and three trialists (Jan Jurcec and former SKC II duo Sebastian Cruz and Carson Klein).
Sporting KC Roster (as of Jan. 13, 2025)
# Player Age Position Season with SKC
1 John Pulskamp 23 Goalkeeper 6th
2 Ian James 16 Defender 1st
4 Robert Voloder 23 Defender 4th
5 Dany Rosero 31 Defender 3rd
6 Nemanja Radoja 31 Midfielder 3rd
8 Memo Rodriguez 29 Midfielder 2nd (10th in MLS)
10 Daniel Salloi 28 Forward 10th
11 Khiry Shelton 31 Defender 7th (10th in MLS)
12 Jack Kortkamp 16 Goalkeeper 1st
13 Mason Toye 26 Forward 1st (8th in MLS)
14 Tim Leibold 31 Defender 3rd
16 Jacob Bartlett 19 Midfielder 1st
17 Jake Davis 23 Midfielder 5th
18 Logan Ndenbe 24 Defender 4th
20 Alenis Vargas 21 Forward 2nd
22 Zorhan Bassong 25 Midfielder 2nd (4th in MLS)
23 William Agada 25 Forward 4th
24 Joaquin Fernandez 28 Defender 2nd
26 Erik Thommy 30 Midfielder 4th
30 Stephen Afrifa 23 Forward 3rd
36 Ryan Schewe 22 Goalkeeper 2nd
Sporting KC Preseason Invitees (as of Jan. 13, 2025)
# Player Age Position Note
27 Jansen Miller 22 Defender 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick
28 Anthony Samways 22 Defender 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick
29 Dyson Clapier 22 Forward 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick
31 Jan Jurcec 24 Defender Trialist
42 Carson Klein 23 Defender Trialist
52 Cielo Tschantret 18 Midfielder Sporting KC II
76 Johann Ortiz 18 Midfielder Sporting KC Academy
89 Leo Christiano 17 Defender Sporting KC Academy
91 Jacob Molinaro 17 Goalkeeper Sporting KC Academy
98 Sebastian Cruz 25 Midfielder Trialist
Sporting will officially kick off the 2025 season on Feb. 18 with a monumental showdown against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup at Children's Mercy Park. Sporting KC season tickets, half-season ticket plans and other ticket packages are available at SportingKC.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2025
- Sporting KC Announces Preseason Schedule & Roster - Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Acquires Odin Thiago Holm on Loan from Scottish Premier League's Celtic Football Club - Los Angeles FC
- After Years of Seeing FC Cincinnati Operate from a Far, When the Opportunity Came Tah Brian Anunga Jumped at the Chance to Join - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Sign Defender Michael Edwards to New Contract - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes Sign Former MLS MVP Josef Martínez in Free Agency - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Tomas Pondeca to New Mexico United - FC Dallas
- Sporting KC Signs Forward Mason Toye - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Onni Valakari on Loan from Pafos FC - San Diego FC
- FC Cincinnati Sign Midfielder Tah Brian Anunga - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Re-Signs Midfielder Maxi Moralez - New York City FC
- Defender Jay Reid Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery - St. Louis City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announces First Team Staff Additions - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK - Chicago Fire FC
- 36 Players to Attend CF Montréal's Training Camp - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Acquires Paul Arriola from FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Trades Midfielder Paul Arriola to Seattle Sounders FC for up to $300k in GAM and the Sounders 2026 First Round MLS SuperDraft Pick - FC Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Adds Centerback Kobi Henry - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Colombian Defender Jeisson Palacios - Nashville SC
- Charlotte FC Reacquires Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC Receive up to $250,000 in GAM from CF Montréal for the Right of First Refusal for Forward Prince Owusu - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Forward Prince Owusu - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.