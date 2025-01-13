Sporting KC Announces Preseason Schedule & Roster

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City announced on Monday the club's schedule and roster for the 2025 Preseason presented by Children's Mercy Kansas City.

Sporting began preseason preparations Sunday in Miami, Florida, where the club will train until Jan. 29 before transitioning to Southern California from Feb. 2-12. The team's preseason schedule features six matches-three January friendlies in South Florida and three February fixtures in Indio, California.

The Florida slate includes meetings with MLS foes Chicago Fire FC (Jan. 25) and Charlotte FC (Jan. 29), while the California slate is highlighted by two Coachella Valley Invitational matches against New York City FC (Feb. 5) and Minnesota United FC (Feb. 9). For updates on all preseason exhibitions, fans can follow @SportingKC_PR on X.

Date Time (CT) Opponent Location

Saturday, Jan. 18 10 a.m. Florida International University Miami, Fla.

Saturday, Jan. 25 11 a.m. Chicago Fire FC Palm Beach, Fla.

Wednesday, Jan. 29 10 a.m. Charlotte FC Miami, Fla.

Wednesday, Feb. 5 5 p.m. New York City FC Indio, Calif.

Sunday, Feb. 9 1:30 p.m. Minnesota United FC Indio, Calif.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 1 p.m. Las Vegas Lights FC Indio, Calif.

Sporting's preseason roster consists of the 21 players under MLS contract in 2025, including Homegrown newcomers Jacob Bartlett, Ian James and Jack Kortkamp as well as forward Mason Toye, whose signing was announced today. Also joining the squad are Sporting KC II midfielder Cielo Tschantret, three Sporting KC Academy standouts (Leo Christiano, Jacob Molinaro and Johann Ortiz), three unsigned MLS SuperDraft picks (Dyson Clapier, Jansen Miller and Anthony Samways) and three trialists (Jan Jurcec and former SKC II duo Sebastian Cruz and Carson Klein).

Sporting KC Roster (as of Jan. 13, 2025)

# Player Age Position Season with SKC

1 John Pulskamp 23 Goalkeeper 6th

2 Ian James 16 Defender 1st

4 Robert Voloder 23 Defender 4th

5 Dany Rosero 31 Defender 3rd

6 Nemanja Radoja 31 Midfielder 3rd

8 Memo Rodriguez 29 Midfielder 2nd (10th in MLS)

10 Daniel Salloi 28 Forward 10th

11 Khiry Shelton 31 Defender 7th (10th in MLS)

12 Jack Kortkamp 16 Goalkeeper 1st

13 Mason Toye 26 Forward 1st (8th in MLS)

14 Tim Leibold 31 Defender 3rd

16 Jacob Bartlett 19 Midfielder 1st

17 Jake Davis 23 Midfielder 5th

18 Logan Ndenbe 24 Defender 4th

20 Alenis Vargas 21 Forward 2nd

22 Zorhan Bassong 25 Midfielder 2nd (4th in MLS)

23 William Agada 25 Forward 4th

24 Joaquin Fernandez 28 Defender 2nd

26 Erik Thommy 30 Midfielder 4th

30 Stephen Afrifa 23 Forward 3rd

36 Ryan Schewe 22 Goalkeeper 2nd

Sporting KC Preseason Invitees (as of Jan. 13, 2025)

# Player Age Position Note

27 Jansen Miller 22 Defender 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick

28 Anthony Samways 22 Defender 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick

29 Dyson Clapier 22 Forward 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick

31 Jan Jurcec 24 Defender Trialist

42 Carson Klein 23 Defender Trialist

52 Cielo Tschantret 18 Midfielder Sporting KC II

76 Johann Ortiz 18 Midfielder Sporting KC Academy

89 Leo Christiano 17 Defender Sporting KC Academy

91 Jacob Molinaro 17 Goalkeeper Sporting KC Academy

98 Sebastian Cruz 25 Midfielder Trialist

Sporting will officially kick off the 2025 season on Feb. 18 with a monumental showdown against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup at Children's Mercy Park. Sporting KC season tickets, half-season ticket plans and other ticket packages are available at SportingKC.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.