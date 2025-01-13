LAFC Acquires Odin Thiago Holm on Loan from Scottish Premier League's Celtic Football Club

LAFC today announced that the club has acquired midfielder Odin Thiago Holm on loan from Scottish Premier League club Celtic F.C. through 2025. Holm will occupy an International Roster Slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa.

Holm, 22, joins LAFC after a season and a half with Celtic, the current leaders of the Scottish Premiership with whom he won the league title as well as the Scottish Cup in 2023-24. Holm made 13 appearances for the Hoops last season, scoring in the Scottish Cup, and facing Feyenoord and Atlético Madrid in the Champions League Group Stage. Holm appeared in three league matches in 2024.

The Trondheim, Norway, native arrived at Celtic in the summer of 2023 after making his professional debut in 2019 at the age of 15 for Norwegian Eliteserien club Vålerenga. Holm went on to make 76 season appearances (35 starts) over five seasons with the Oslo-based club, notching six goals.

Internationally, Holm has appeared for Norway at every age level from U-15 to U-21. He last appeared for his country in a U-21 match vs. Denmark in June, 2024.

Name: Odin Thiago Holm

Position: Midfield

Age: 21

Height: 5'9"

Birthplace: Trondheim, Norway

Citizenship: Norway

Last Club: Celtic F.C. (Scotland)

TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires Odin Thiago Holm on loan from Scottish Premier League club Celtic F.C. through 2025.

