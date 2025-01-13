Defender Jay Reid Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis - St. Louis CITY SC defender Jay Reid underwent successful surgery on Friday, January 3 to repair a broken foot during an offseason individual training in New York. Reid faces a three-month rehabilitation before returning to competition.

Reid, 23, made his MLS debut on June 22 against Atlanta United as he started and played the full 90 minutes. He then earned his second MLS start against San Jose Earthquakes, playing the full 90 minutes.

Following his two starts, Reid earned a first-team contract on July 7. He recorded 10 appearances with six starts and two assists following his signing.

St. Louis CITY SC kicks off its preseason on Monday, January 13 in St. Louis. All St. Louis matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.