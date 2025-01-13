Defender Jay Reid Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery
January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis - St. Louis CITY SC defender Jay Reid underwent successful surgery on Friday, January 3 to repair a broken foot during an offseason individual training in New York. Reid faces a three-month rehabilitation before returning to competition.
Reid, 23, made his MLS debut on June 22 against Atlanta United as he started and played the full 90 minutes. He then earned his second MLS start against San Jose Earthquakes, playing the full 90 minutes.
Following his two starts, Reid earned a first-team contract on July 7. He recorded 10 appearances with six starts and two assists following his signing.
St. Louis CITY SC kicks off its preseason on Monday, January 13 in St. Louis. All St. Louis matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2025
- Defender Jay Reid Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery - St. Louis City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announces First Team Staff Additions - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Defender Sam Rogers from Lillestrøm SK - Chicago Fire FC
- 36 Players to Attend CF Montréal's Training Camp - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Acquires Paul Arriola from FC Dallas - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Trades Midfielder Paul Arriola to Seattle Sounders FC for up to $300k in GAM and the Sounders 2026 First Round MLS SuperDraft Pick - FC Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Adds Centerback Kobi Henry - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville Soccer Club Signs Colombian Defender Jeisson Palacios - Nashville SC
- Charlotte FC Reacquires Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC Receive up to $250,000 in GAM from CF Montréal for the Right of First Refusal for Forward Prince Owusu - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Forward Prince Owusu - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- Defender Jay Reid Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery
- St. Louis CITY SC Releases 2025 Preseason Schedule & Training Camp Roster
- St. Louis CITY SC Midfielder Indiana Vassilev Called into USMNT Winter Camp
- St. Louis CITY SC Reveals 2025 MLS Regular-Season Schedule
- St. Louis City SC to Participate in Coachella Valley Invitational