FC Cincinnati Sign Midfielder Tah Brian Anunga

January 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Tah Brian Anunga (ah-NOON-guh) to a contract through 2025, with an option for 2026, the club announced today. Anunga has been added to the 2025 roster and will occupy a supplemental roster spot.

Anunga, 28, made 129 appearances with Nashville SC across all competitions since joining the club ahead of their debut season in Major League Soccer in 2020, scoring one goal and adding two assists. In 2024 for Nashville, he made a career-high 33 appearances and 18 starts.

"Brian brings a great amount of Major League Soccer experience to FC Cincinnati," said FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright. "He's a versatile player of high character who will be a good fit with our group and I'd like to welcome him and his family to Cincinnati."

Prior to his five-year stint in Nashville, Anunga spent three seasons with USL Championship side Charleston Battery. He made 93 appearances, scoring seven goals and adding three assists. In 2018 he was named to the USL All-League First Team, alongside Cincinnati's Emmanuel Ledesma and Forrest Lasso.

"I'm excited to join Cincinnati," Anunga said. "The fans are amazing and TQL Stadium is a terrific place to play, I'm excited to get started."

The native of Yaoundé, Cameroon represented his country at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels. Upon his first appearance for FC Cincinnati, he would become the first native Cameroonian to play for the Orange and Blue since the club joined MLS.

TRANSACTION: On January 13, 2025, FC Cincinnati sign Tah Brian Anunga to a contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. Anunga has been added to the 2025 roster and will occupy a supplemental roster spot.

#27 TAH BRIAN ANUNGA

Pronunciation: Tah Brian ah-NOON-guh

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Birthdate: August 10, 1996 (28)

Birthplace: Yaoundé, Cameroon

Nationality: Cameroonian

How Acquired: Via signing to a contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

