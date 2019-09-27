San Antonio Edges Texas 3-2 in Preseason Finale

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell to the San Antonio Rampage in a close 3-2 battle in their preseason finale on Friday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Josh Melnick provided the offense for Texas with an impressive two-goal outing, but Texas ultimately could not find the equalizer.

The Rampage struck on special teams late in the first period to earn a 3-0 lead over the Stars. Dillon Heatherington was whistled for slashing and San Antonio immediately jumped on the opportunity as Dakota Joshua finished on a rebound in front of the crease to score a goal 11 seconds into the power play. Shortly thereafter, Texas took their turn on the man advantage, but the chance was halted when the Rampage tacked on two shorthanded goals within 30 seconds of one another. After one period Devin Williams exited the game with 11 saves and was replaced by Evan Fitzpatrick.

Josh Melnick broke up the shutout bid in the second as he shot a goal past Fitzpatrick on a two-on-one. The forward carried the puck into the zone against one Rampage defender, with Brad McClure alongside. Melnick chose the shot over a pass and sent the puck over the right shoulder of Fitzpatrick for his first goal of the preseason. With a minute left to play, Diego Cuglietta attempted to sneak the puck in between Fitzpatrick's skate and the goal post for a second goal, but the goalie fought through the test.

Just minutes into the third period, Melnick struck again to bring Texas within one goal. Riley Tufte carried the puck along the boards to the top of the zone and fed it to Melnick via a perfect cross-ice pass. Melnick then maneuvered his way through a pair of San Antonio defenders and lifted a backhand shot through over Fitzpatrick's shoulder.

Colton Point was perfect in the final two periods, stopping all 17 shots he faced. On the night, Point stopped 27-of-30 Rampage shots on goal. On the other side of the ice, Fitzpatrick held the Stars to two goals on 26 shots in relief to help San Antonio to a preseason win.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Josh Melnick (TEX)

Dakota Joshua (SA)

Emil Djuse (TEX)

Texas opens the regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. to begin Opening Weekend at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

