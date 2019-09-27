Preseason Game #1 Preview: Tucson vs Chicago

Preseason Game #1 - Tucson (0-0-0-0) vs Chicago (0-0-0-0)

5 PM MST, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Radio Broadcast: Fox Sports 1450 AM Tucson, iHeartRadio app

Roadrunners Current Roster

Referees: Michael Markovic (#47), Shaun Davis (#31)

Linesmen: Mike Anderson (#39), Tyler Gregory (#66)

The Roadrunners get their pair of exhibition games underway tonight in Milwaukee as they take on the Chicago Wolves.

The game, which is closed to the public, will serve as a tune-up one week ahead of the club's regular season opener, coming one week from tonight in Cedar Park, Texas against the Stars.

Three Things

1) With the Arizona Coyotes still having to make a few more Training Camp roster cuts themselves, Tucson will operate tonight with a crew that will more than likely receive some additions within the next seven days.

2) Line combinations, defensive pairings, goaltender pecking order. Remember, these things are not set in stone come 5 p.m. tonight.

3) What does add a bit of intrigue to these games are the individuals fighting for the final roster spots. Due to injuries to the Arizona Coyotes this time last season, Training Camp Invitee Domenic Alberga, whom was signed to an ECHL Standard Player Contract with the team's 2018-19 affiliate, Norfolk, not only made the Tucson roster out of camp, but made the Roadrunners Opening Night Lineup.

With five players from Rapid City, the club's 2019-20 ECHL affiliate, appearing on the current Training Camp Roster, it's entirely possible something similar to last season could happen once again.

What's The Word?

Head Coach Jay Varady on what the focus was during three quick days of Training Camp...

"Laying a foundation. We're talking about our pillars and our fundamentals."

Head Coach Jay Varady on what he wants to see from his group during both games this weekend...

"We're looking for our identity. We want to be as close to that as possible. We want to see the information that we've given the guys and how it translates to the game, along with some compete."

Head Coach Jay Varady on how it feels to finally be getting back to game action with his club...

"I'm excited to get started. It was a long summer for us. We're motivated as a group. our players have worked hard and now it's time to prove it."

Number to Know

33. Tonight's matchup against Chicago marks the first of three meetings among the two teams over the next 33 days. The Wolves travel to Tucson for two meetings at the end of October.

We're Doing It Live

Join Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM Tucson as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, where coverage begins at 4:45 PM.

