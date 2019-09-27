Caamano, Gardner, Robertson Join Stars from Dallas

September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has reduced the training camp roster by four players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 25 players, while Texas' training camp roster increases to 34.

PLAYER POSITION STATUS

Nicholas Caamano Right Wing Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Rhett Gardner Center Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Thomas Harley Defenseman Returned to Mississauga (OHL)

Jason Robertson Left Wing Loaned to Texas (AHL)

The Stars face the San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park tonight, Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. to wrap up the preseason.

Texas opens the regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. to begin Opening Weekend at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. They return the following night to face the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

