Trio Released by Red Wings Will Join Griffins
September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday released forwards Matthew Ford and Troy Loggins and defenseman Alec McCrea from their professional tryouts and the trio will join the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Griffins will hold their first practice in Grand Rapids on Monday, Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park in preparation for the season opener at Chicago on Oct. 5. Grand Rapids will return to Van Andel Arena for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 11 against Milwaukee.
Single-game tickets for all 38 home games are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Forward Troy Loggins
(Sam Iannamico/Griffins)
Trio Released by Red Wings Will Join Griffins
