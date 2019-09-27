Trio Released by Red Wings Will Join Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday released forwards Matthew Ford and Troy Loggins and defenseman Alec McCrea from their professional tryouts and the trio will join the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Griffins will hold their first practice in Grand Rapids on Monday, Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park in preparation for the season opener at Chicago on Oct. 5. Grand Rapids will return to Van Andel Arena for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 11 against Milwaukee.

