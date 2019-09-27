Bears Drop Preseason Opener on Road, 2-0

(Wilkes-Barre, PA - September 27, 2019) - Logan Thompson stopped 18 of 19 shots and earned third star honors, but the Hershey Bears dropped a 2-0 decision on Friday night to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams will rematch tomorrow night at Giant Center.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, the Penguins hit pay-dirt on their third power play opportunity of the night. Kale Kessy was whistled for a charging minor at 6:42 of the second period, and the Pens capitalized off the ensuing face-off. Sam Lafferty beat Thompson through a screen only 10 seconds into the power play for his first goal of the preseason. The Bears finished the night 3-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-6 on the power play.

Hershey threw chance after chance on Penguins goaltender Emil Larmi throughout regulation, but were unable to score on 28 shots. Larmi stopped Brett Leason from point blank range in the first period, and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from in close late in regulation. With three minutes left in regulation, Joe Snively rang the iron to put the Bears within inches of an equalizer.

After killing a 6-on-4 Bears advantage, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hit the empty net at 19:17 of the third period. On a 2-on-1 rush towards an empty net, Casey Bailey poked the puck off Thomas Di Pauli's stick, but Joseph Blandisi completed the wraparound and finalized the 2-0 score.

Tickets for tomorrow's preseason game at Giant Center are general admission and only $12. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM.

