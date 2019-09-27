Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Three to Tucson
September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned the following three players to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
FORWARD:
Lane Pederson
The 2018-19 team's leading point-getter, Pederson returns to Tucson after producing 23 goals, 24 assists and 47 points last season.
DEFENSEMEN:
Kyle Capobianco
A two-time AHL All-Star, Capobianco becomes a Roadrunner once again following a year in which he tallied 32 points in 40 games before being recalled by the Coyotes.
Jordan Gross
Entering his second professional season, Gross will look to continue his growth in Tucson.
Save The Date
The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and ticket packages including the opening night are on sale now.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2019
- Wolf Pack Register Preseason Win over Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anderson-Dolan, Kupari Assigned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Preseason Preview - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Three to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Trio Released by Red Wings Will Join Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hartford Gets Better of Sound Tigers Friday Afternoon - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Bring McKenzie and Brown to Town - Chicago Wolves
- 18 Players Recalled to Play against Boston Bruins Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Flyers Loan C Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens Sign Sabourin to a Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
- Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 26 Players - Iowa Wild
- Caamano, Gardner, Robertson Join Stars from Dallas - Texas Stars
- Preseason Game #1 Preview: Tucson vs Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Announce Jersey Numbers - Belleville Senators
- Flames Assign Players to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Avalanche Acquires Bibeau - Colorado Eagles
- Penguins Sign Steve Oleksy to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Preds Recall Eight from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jets Assign Five Players to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Miglio, Moynihans Lead Rampage Past Stars - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.