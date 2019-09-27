Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Three to Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned the following three players to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

FORWARD:

Lane Pederson

The 2018-19 team's leading point-getter, Pederson returns to Tucson after producing 23 goals, 24 assists and 47 points last season.

DEFENSEMEN:

Kyle Capobianco

A two-time AHL All-Star, Capobianco becomes a Roadrunner once again following a year in which he tallied 32 points in 40 games before being recalled by the Coyotes.

Jordan Gross

Entering his second professional season, Gross will look to continue his growth in Tucson.

Save The Date

The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and ticket packages including the opening night are on sale now.

