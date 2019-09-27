Flames Assign Players to Stockton

September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have assigned the following players to the Stockton Heat: Byron Froese (C), Jon Gillies (G), Justin Kirkland (LW), Andrew Nielson (LD), Matthew Phillips (RW), Luke Philp (C), Buddy Robinson (RW), Rinat Valiev (LD) and Artyom Zagidulin (G). Brandon Davidson (LD) has been placed on waivers for the purposes of being assigned to Stockton.

The Calgary Flames conclude the preseason at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, September 28th when the host the Edmonton Oilers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.