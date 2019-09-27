Flames Assign Players to Stockton
September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have assigned the following players to the Stockton Heat: Byron Froese (C), Jon Gillies (G), Justin Kirkland (LW), Andrew Nielson (LD), Matthew Phillips (RW), Luke Philp (C), Buddy Robinson (RW), Rinat Valiev (LD) and Artyom Zagidulin (G). Brandon Davidson (LD) has been placed on waivers for the purposes of being assigned to Stockton.
The Calgary Flames conclude the preseason at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, September 28th when the host the Edmonton Oilers.
