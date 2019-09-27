Post Game Notes: Stars 2 vs. Rampage 3

September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





PRESEASON RECORD

- STARS: 0-2-0-0 (0-1-0-0 | HOME) (0-1-0-0 | AWAY)

- RAMPAGE: 2-0-0-0 (1-0-0-0 | HOME) (1-0-0-0 | AWAY)

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Josh Melnick (TEX)

Dakota Joshua (SA)

Emil Djuse (TEX)

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Josh Melnick turned in his chances, scoring the Stars two goals in the second and third periods

- Emil Djuse and Riley Tufte each found the score sheet twice with a pair of assists on Melnick's chances.

- The Rampage scored all three goals on special teams in the first period, netting one on the power play and two shorthanded goals.

- The Stars and Rampage face off for the first time in the regular season on Friday, Nov. 1 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 7 p.m.

NEXT GAME:

- Friday, Oct. 4 | 7:00 PM - vs. Tucson Roadrunners at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Saturday, Oct. 5 | 7:00 PM - vs. Manitoba Moose at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Friday, Oct. 11 | 7:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena

- Saturday, Oct. 12 | 7:00 PM - at Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena

