Wolf Pack Roster Update
September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced the following changes to the Wolf Pack's training camp roster:
Assigned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers:
Forwards (1): Steven Fogarty
Loaned by the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL):
Forwards (1): Ryan Dmowski
Released from training camp tryout by Wolf Pack:
Defensemen (1): Johnny Coughlin
The Pack roster now includes 28 players, 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders:
Goal (3): Francois Brassard, Adam Huska, Tom McCollum
Defense (8): Brandon Crawley, Sean Day, Mason Geertsen, Joey Keane, Vincent LoVerde, Darren Raddysh, Jeff Taylor, Zach Tolkinen
Forwards (17): Matt Beleskey, Connor Brickley, Greg Chase, Phil DiGiuseppe, Jake Elmer, Steven Fogarty, Gabriel Fontaine, Tim Gettinger, Ryan Gropp, Nick Jones, Dawson Leedahl, Shawn McBride, Ville Meskanen, Patrick Newell, Danny O'Regan, Ty Ronning, Lewis Zerter-Gossage
The Wolf Pack open their 2019-20 regular season next Saturday, October 5, with a home-ice contest vs. the defending Calder Cup-champion Charlotte Checkers. Faceoff is 7:00 PM. Tickets for that game, and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
