Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM

(Wilkes-Barre, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears open their three-game preseason schedule with a road tilt against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Both teams will rematch at Giant Center for Hershey's lone home preseason game on September 28. The Bears conclude their preseason schedule on September 30 at Lehigh Valley.

Hershey Bears (0-0-0-0) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (0-1-0-0)

September 27, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Preseason Game 1 | Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Referees: Mitch Dunning (43), Brandon Biggers (33)

Linesmen: Jud Ritter (34), Ryan Knapp (73)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins kicked off their preseason schedule on Wednesday night in a 4-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Mohegan Sun Arena. Jordy Bellerive tallied the Penguins only goal with a power play strike at 17:59 of the second period. Tonight marks the first of three preseason games for the Chocolate and White and their only visit to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

TRAINING CAMP ROSTER:

Hershey's current training camp roster features 31 players (17 forwards, 11 defensemen and three goalies). The roster features 10 players who skated with Hershey last season, including Bears 2018-19 Rookie of the Year, Garrett Pilon, as well as defenders Tobias Geisser and Connor Hobbs.

IF YOU NEVER TRY, YOU'LL NEVER KNOW:

Seven players on Hershey's current training camp roster are on tryouts. The list includes Hummelstown, PA native Dillan Fox, Penn State product Casey Bailey, as well as Stephane Legault, Phil Johansson, Matt Nuttle, Mitchell Vanderlaan and Billy Christopoulos.

