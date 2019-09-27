Miglio, Moynihans Lead Rampage Past Stars

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Brothers Connor Moynihan and Daniel Moynihan both scored goals and San Antonio native Nicholas Miglio notched two assists, as the San Antonio Rampage skated to a 4-1 win over the Texas Stars in their preseason opener at the AT&T Center on Thursday night.

Miglio set up both Moynihan brothers' goals, springing Daniel for a breakaway in the first period to open the scoring and feeding Connor for an insurance goal in the third period. Miglio is the first San Antonio native ever to appear in a game with the Rampage.

Cam Darcy and Evan Polei also scored goals in their first Rampage appearances.

Daniel Moynihan opened the scoring for San Antonio at 13:42 of the first period. Miglio led Moynihan with a pass through the neutral zone, springing him for a breakaway. Moynihan lifted a backhander over the glove of Stars goalie Tomas Sholl for his first goal of the preseason.

At 8:01 of the third period, Dakota Joshua fired a shot off the rush from the right wing that Sholl fought off. The rebound sat in the crease, and Darcy found it for his first goal of the preseason and a 2-1 Rampage lead.

Shortly after Darcy's tally, Connor Moynihan added to the lead with his first of the preseason. With Sholl out of position, Miglio found the puck below the goal line and fed it in front. Moynihan banked the puck off Sholl and in for a 3-1 Rampage lead.

With 45 seconds remaining, Polei scored into an empty net to secure the victory.

Zack Andrusiak scored the lone goal for Texas, tying the game 1-1 in the second period when he stuffed a loose puck in the crease under goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick's pad and just over the goal line.

Fitzpatrick stopped 10 of 11 shots in two periods of work before being relieved by Devin Williams at the start of the third period.

The Rampage and Stars meet again on Friday night to finish their preseason schedules, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

