Devils Drop Preseason Opener in Utica, 6-1

September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - Chris Conner scored the lone goal as the Binghamton Devils dropped their preseason opener on the road to the Utica Comets on Friday, 6-1.

Utica scored 5:44 into the game on the power play as Jonah Gadjovich tipped in a shot from the point by the blocker of goaltender Gilles Senn to take a 1-0 lead. The goal came 16 seconds into the power play with assists from Ian Edmondson Francis Perron. The Comets took the one-goal lead into the intermission along with a 13-3 shot advantage.

Binghamton responded just 1:40 into the second period to tie the game. Joey Anderson forced a turnover in the offensive zone, Brett Seney took and puck and fed Chris Conner who slid the puck by goaltender Michael DiPietro to even the score at one. The lone assist was given to Seney on the goal.

The Comets came back right after to take their second lead of the night. Dylan Sadowy snapped a shot from the left circle by Senn for a 2-1 lead at 5:39 of the second period.

Francis Perron put the Comets up 3-1 as he lifted the puck over the shoulder of Senn from the left wing circle at 8:59 of the second frame. Dyson Stevenson was credited with the only assist.

The Comets added another as Justin Bailey put home a shorthanded goal, unassisted, and the Devils trailed 4-1 heading into the third period.

In the third period, Utica scored its second shorthanded goal of the game as Aaron Thow tapped in a Bailey pass on an odd-man rush. The goal came just 4:59 into the third period and gave the Comets a 5-1 advantage. Mason Iacopelli added to the lead 7:27 into the third for a 6-1 lead and that was the final score.

The Devils will host Utica tomorrow and Syracuse on Sunday to finish the preseason. Binghamton will open up the 2019-20 season at home on Saturday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

Download the FREE Binghamton Devils mobile app for Apple and Android. Get live score updates and breaking news notifications right to your phone!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.