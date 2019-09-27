Devils Drop Preseason Opener in Utica, 6-1
September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - Chris Conner scored the lone goal as the Binghamton Devils dropped their preseason opener on the road to the Utica Comets on Friday, 6-1.
Utica scored 5:44 into the game on the power play as Jonah Gadjovich tipped in a shot from the point by the blocker of goaltender Gilles Senn to take a 1-0 lead. The goal came 16 seconds into the power play with assists from Ian Edmondson Francis Perron. The Comets took the one-goal lead into the intermission along with a 13-3 shot advantage.
Binghamton responded just 1:40 into the second period to tie the game. Joey Anderson forced a turnover in the offensive zone, Brett Seney took and puck and fed Chris Conner who slid the puck by goaltender Michael DiPietro to even the score at one. The lone assist was given to Seney on the goal.
The Comets came back right after to take their second lead of the night. Dylan Sadowy snapped a shot from the left circle by Senn for a 2-1 lead at 5:39 of the second period.
Francis Perron put the Comets up 3-1 as he lifted the puck over the shoulder of Senn from the left wing circle at 8:59 of the second frame. Dyson Stevenson was credited with the only assist.
The Comets added another as Justin Bailey put home a shorthanded goal, unassisted, and the Devils trailed 4-1 heading into the third period.
In the third period, Utica scored its second shorthanded goal of the game as Aaron Thow tapped in a Bailey pass on an odd-man rush. The goal came just 4:59 into the third period and gave the Comets a 5-1 advantage. Mason Iacopelli added to the lead 7:27 into the third for a 6-1 lead and that was the final score.
The Devils will host Utica tomorrow and Syracuse on Sunday to finish the preseason. Binghamton will open up the 2019-20 season at home on Saturday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
Download the FREE Binghamton Devils mobile app for Apple and Android. Get live score updates and breaking news notifications right to your phone!
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils vs. the Utica Comets
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2019
- San Antonio Edges Texas 3-2 in Preseason Finale - Texas Stars
- Rampage Complete Preseason Sweep of Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- Post Game Notes: Stars 2 vs. Rampage 3 - Texas Stars
- Wolves Wrap Exhibition Slate - Chicago Wolves
- Larmi Shuts-Out Bears in Penguins' Preseason Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Hold off Late Push from Marlies for 3-2 Win - Rochester Americans
- Special Teams Help Comets Rout Devils - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Defeat Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3, in Preseason Opener - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Drop Overtime Decision to Bruins in Preseason Action - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Drop Preseason Opener on Road, 2-0 - Hershey Bears
- Devils Drop Preseason Opener in Utica, 6-1 - Binghamton Devils
- Wolf Pack Roster Update - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Spencer Martin to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Register Preseason Win over Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anderson-Dolan, Kupari Assigned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Preseason Preview - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Three to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Trio Released by Red Wings Will Join Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hartford Gets Better of Sound Tigers Friday Afternoon - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Bring McKenzie and Brown to Town - Chicago Wolves
- 18 Players Recalled to Play against Boston Bruins Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Flyers Loan C Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens Sign Sabourin to a Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
- Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 26 Players - Iowa Wild
- Caamano, Gardner, Robertson Join Stars from Dallas - Texas Stars
- Preseason Game #1 Preview: Tucson vs Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Announce Jersey Numbers - Belleville Senators
- Flames Assign Players to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Avalanche Acquires Bibeau - Colorado Eagles
- Penguins Sign Steve Oleksy to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Preds Recall Eight from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jets Assign Five Players to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Miglio, Moynihans Lead Rampage Past Stars - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.