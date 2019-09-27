Special Teams Help Comets Rout Devils

September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - The Comets went 2-3 on the man advantage and scored two shorthanded goals en route to a 6-1 win over the Binghamton Devils Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Jonah Gadjovich, Dylan Sadowy, Francis Perron, Justin Bailey, Aaron Thow, and Matt Iacopelli all found the net for Utica. Goaltenders Mikey DiPietro and Jake Kielly split the game, with DiPietro stopping nine of 10 shots and Kielly stopping all 13 shots he faced.

Gadjovich got the Comets on the board 5:45 into the opening frame, tipping a shot from Olli Juolevi on the power play. Perron also tallied an assist on the goal. The Comets dominated the period, outshooting Binghamton 13-3 and did not allow a shot on goal during their lone penalty kill.

Chris Conner evened things up at one off of a Comets defensive zone turnover 1:40 into the second period. Sadowy beat Senn through a screen to put Utica back on top with 14:21 to go in the middle stanza. Clinton, N.Y.-native and Utica College alum, Gregg Burmaster, and Mitch Eliot earned assists on the power play strike.

Perron put Utica up by two at the 8:59 mark of the period. The forward chased down a loose puck and buried a wrist shot top corner. Dyson Stevenson had the assist. Utica didn't let up from there as Bailey snuck a shot through the five-hole of Senn for a shorthanded marker with 5:30 remaining in the second.

Thow got in on the action with a shorthanded goal of his own 4:59 into the third period, tapping in a cross-ice feed from Bailey. Iacopelli continued the onslaught two and a half minutes later, beating Senn with a snap shot from the slot. The Comets shut down the Devils in the final stages of the game, including two big penalty kills, to secure the win.

The Comets return to the ice for preseason action tomorrow night against the Binghamton Devils at Floyd L. Maines Veteran's Memorial Arena. Utica will kick off the home portion of their regular season on Wednesday, October 16. Tickets are available at www.empirestatetix.com or by calling 315-790-9070.

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), and the Comets YouTube Channel.

Scoring Summary 1 2 3 F

Binghamton 0 1 0 1

Utica 1 3 2 6

