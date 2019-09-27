18 Players Recalled to Play against Boston Bruins Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that 18 players have been recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and are scheduled to play for the Blackhawks against the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

Overall, 12 of the 21 players on the Blackhawks' roster for Saturday's contest skated with the IceHogs during the 2018-19 season. In addition, Rockford head coach Derek King and his staff will coach the Blackhawks squad in Boston against the Bruins.

The IceHogs are hosting a free watch party for the contest beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Fans can watch the Blackhawks, who feature a roster predominantly made up of IceHogs skaters, take on the Bruins on the TVs in the Blue Flame Lounge and on the BMO video board.

The preseason party is free to attend and will also include:

-Open skate on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice (1:30 - 4:30 p.m.)

-Autographs from select players attending Rockford IceHogs training camp

-Food and drink specials

-Viewing of the Blackhawks game in Blue Flame Lounge and on video board

-Season Ticket holder Pickup Party (tickets can be picked up in the lower lobby)

-Appearance by Hammy

-New inventory of team merchandise from Oink Outfitters

*Fans must bring their own skates to skate on the ice, as rentals will not be available

Fans are asked to enter through the Elm St. doors to attend this free event. For additional information or questions, call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

NEXT HOME GAME:

Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 6 p.m

The Rockford IceHogs will host their home opener for the 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance to Rockford's first home game of the campaign will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking. Call the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222 or visit IceHogs.com to purchase tickets.

