Sens Sign Sabourin to a Two-Way Deal

September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Scott Sabourin to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will carry a value of $700,000 in the National Hockey League and $100,000 in the American Hockey League.

Sabourin was invited to Ottawa's training camp on a professional tryout and has appeared in three pre-season games, recording seven penalty minutes. An Ottawa native, the 6-3, 201-pound forward spent last season with the AHL's Stockton Heat, where he scored four goals, four assists and added 72 penalty minutes in 43 games.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 308 career AHL games with Stockton, Ontario, Manchester, Iowa and San Diego, amassing 77 points (37 goals).

Prior to turning professional, Sabourin played junior hockey for the Oshawa Generals, including the 2012-13 season where he scored 30 goals and recorded 142 penalty minutes. Sabourin's head coach that season in Oshawa was current Senators head coach D.J. Smith.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.