Jets Assign Five Players to the Manitoba Moose

September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG, Sept. 27, 2019 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today the following four players have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose:

D - Logan Stanley

F - Andrei Chibisov

F - Michael Spacek

F - Kristian Vesalainen

D - Cameron Schilling has been assigned to the Moose, pending waivers.

The Jets now have 15 forwards, 9 defencemen, and three goalies remaining at training camp.

The updated roster is available at www.jetsmedia.ca.

