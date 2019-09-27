Flyers Loan C Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley
September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned center Morgan Frost to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
In addition, the Phantoms have loaned forward Steven Swavely and defenseman David Drake and Rob Michel to the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Josh Couturier, Trevor Gooch, Nick Master, and Trevor Yates have been released from their professional try-outs.
Below is how the Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 25 players:
Phantoms Training Camp Roster:
Forwards (13):
Greg Carey
Kyle Criscuolo
Gerry Fitzgerald
Morgan Frost
David Kase
Pascal Laberge
Cal O'Reilly
Isaac Ratfliffe
German Rubtsov
Matthew Strome
Brett Supinski
Maksim Sushko
Mikhail Vorobyev
Defenseman (8):
Jeremy Beaudry
T.J. Brennan
James De Haas
Mark Friedman
Eric Knodel
Nate Prosser
Reece Willcox
Tyler Wotherspoon
Goaltenders (4):
J.F. Berube
Alex Lyon
Felix Sandstrom
Kirill Ustimenko
The Phantoms regular season will get started on October 5, 2019 at PPL Center against the Providence Bruins. Season ticket packages are available now and come in a wide variety of options including full-season, 21-game and 13-game plans that all have amazing benefits. For more information about season tickets or group tickets or to purchase, visit our WEBSITE.
