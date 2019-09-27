Flyers Loan C Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced today that they have loaned center Morgan Frost to the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

In addition, the Phantoms have loaned forward Steven Swavely and defenseman David Drake and Rob Michel to the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Josh Couturier, Trevor Gooch, Nick Master, and Trevor Yates have been released from their professional try-outs.

Below is how the Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 25 players:

Phantoms Training Camp Roster:

Forwards (13):

Greg Carey

Kyle Criscuolo

Gerry Fitzgerald

Morgan Frost

David Kase

Pascal Laberge

Cal O'Reilly

Isaac Ratfliffe

German Rubtsov

Matthew Strome

Brett Supinski

Maksim Sushko

Mikhail Vorobyev

Defenseman (8):

Jeremy Beaudry

T.J. Brennan

James De Haas

Mark Friedman

Eric Knodel

Nate Prosser

Reece Willcox

Tyler Wotherspoon

Goaltenders (4):

J.F. Berube

Alex Lyon

Felix Sandstrom

Kirill Ustimenko

The Phantoms regular season will get started on October 5, 2019 at PPL Center against the Providence Bruins. Season ticket packages are available now and come in a wide variety of options including full-season, 21-game and 13-game plans that all have amazing benefits. For more information about season tickets or group tickets or to purchase, visit our WEBSITE.

