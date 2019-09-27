Senators Announce Jersey Numbers
September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Ahead of the Belleville Senators' preseason games with Laval this weekend, the team has announced its jersey numbers for all players currently in training camp.
The 2019-20 jersey list features a number of changes for returning Senators with Filip Chlapik, Andrew Sturtz, JC Beaudin, Morgan Klimchuk, Chris Clapperton and Max Lajoie all switching. Alex Formenton, who didn't play for Belleville last season but did in 2017-18 has also changed his number from when he last donned a Sens jersey.
With players still in Ottawa, a complete 2019-20 number list will be made available next week ahead of Belleville's season-opener against Toronto.
The numbers listed below is that players jersey number for Belleville for the upcoming season although there are cases of in-season jersey number switches. An updated list will be provided before the Sens' season-opener on Oct. 5 against Toronto.
Belleville Senators 2019-20 Training Camp jersey numbers
1 - Marcus Hogberg
2- Griffin Reinhart
3 - Trent Bourque
4 - Jordan Murray
5 - Jack Dougherty
6- Andreas Englund
7- Jonathan Davidsson
8 - Michael Carcone
9 - Josh Norris
10 - Nick Ebert
12 - Jack Rodewald
13 - Andrew Sturtz
14 - Filip Chlapik
15 - Max Veronneau
16 - Joseph LaBate
17 - JC Beaudin
18 - Morgan Klimchuk
19 - Chris Clapperton
20 - Michael Brodzinski
21 - Nick Paul
25 - Cole Cassels
27 - Max Lajoie
28 - Mark Kastelic
30 - Filip Gustavsson
31 - Alex Dubeau
32 - Hubert Labrie
35 - Joey Daccord
37 - Jordan Szwarz
38 - Miles Gendron
46 - Francois Beauchemin
48 - Jonathan Aspirot
50 - Alex Formenton
