Senators Announce Jersey Numbers

September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Ahead of the Belleville Senators' preseason games with Laval this weekend, the team has announced its jersey numbers for all players currently in training camp.

The 2019-20 jersey list features a number of changes for returning Senators with Filip Chlapik, Andrew Sturtz, JC Beaudin, Morgan Klimchuk, Chris Clapperton and Max Lajoie all switching. Alex Formenton, who didn't play for Belleville last season but did in 2017-18 has also changed his number from when he last donned a Sens jersey.

With players still in Ottawa, a complete 2019-20 number list will be made available next week ahead of Belleville's season-opener against Toronto.

The numbers listed below is that players jersey number for Belleville for the upcoming season although there are cases of in-season jersey number switches. An updated list will be provided before the Sens' season-opener on Oct. 5 against Toronto.

Get in on the action throughout 2019-20 with Belleville Senators season tickets or flex packages. Single-game tickets are now on-sale through Dec. 31.

Belleville Senators 2019-20 Training Camp jersey numbers

1 - Marcus Hogberg

2- Griffin Reinhart

3 - Trent Bourque

4 - Jordan Murray

5 - Jack Dougherty

6- Andreas Englund

7- Jonathan Davidsson

8 - Michael Carcone

9 - Josh Norris

10 - Nick Ebert

12 - Jack Rodewald

13 - Andrew Sturtz

14 - Filip Chlapik

15 - Max Veronneau

16 - Joseph LaBate

17 - JC Beaudin

18 - Morgan Klimchuk

19 - Chris Clapperton

20 - Michael Brodzinski

21 - Nick Paul

25 - Cole Cassels

27 - Max Lajoie

28 - Mark Kastelic

30 - Filip Gustavsson

31 - Alex Dubeau

32 - Hubert Labrie

35 - Joey Daccord

37 - Jordan Szwarz

38 - Miles Gendron

46 - Francois Beauchemin

48 - Jonathan Aspirot

50 - Alex Formenton

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.