Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Spencer Martin to Orlando Solar Bears

September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Spencer Martin from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have loaned goaltender Zachary Fucale to the Solar Bears.

Martin, 24, played in 23 games with the Colorado Eagles last season, posting a 9-10-2 record with a .902 save percentage and a 3.40 goals-against average. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound netminder also registered three shutouts.

The Oakville, Ontario native has played in 125 career AHL games with the Eagles and the San Antonio Rampage, notching a 49-58-11 record with nine shutouts. He has also played in three career NHL games, all with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2016-17 season.

Martin was drafted by the Avalanche in the third round, 63rd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Fucale, 24, appeared in five games with the Chicago Wolves last season posting a 1-3-0 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound netminder also played in 34 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL recording a 20-9-3 record to go along with a 3.18 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

The Laval, Quebec native has appeared in 68 career AHL games with the Wolves, Laval Rocket and St. John's IceCaps compiling a 28-31-4 record. He has also tallied a 50-25-7 record in 91 career ECHL games with the Komets and Brampton Beast.

Fucale was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages and single game tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.