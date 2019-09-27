Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 26 Players
September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 26 players.
The team assigned forwards Gerald Mayhew and Nico Sturm to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League and released forward Drew Stafford from his professional tryout.
Minnesota hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Sports GO and KOOL 107.9 FM on U.S. Bank Kids Day.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets for the 2019-20 season will are on sale now at
wild.com/tix and ticketmaster.com. For information about Season Tickets, including 11-game, half season and full season plans, please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting 651-222-WILD.
Visit www.wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, postgame notes, multimedia content and daily statistics.
