Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 26 Players

September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 26 players.

The team assigned forwards Gerald Mayhew and Nico Sturm to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League and released forward Drew Stafford from his professional tryout.

Minnesota hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m.

