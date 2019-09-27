Preseason Preview
September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies return to action tonight, kicking off the preseason with a North Division tilt against the Rochester Americans.
Tonight's matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams since Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals when the Marlies completed the first-round sweep to advance to the North Division Finals against the Cleveland Monsters. Looking ahead, the Marlies and Amerks are set to face-off six times during the 2019-20 season, with the first matchup slated for Friday, November 29th in Rochester.
The Marlies preseason roster features a mix of familiar faces and a new wave of players looking to make an impact. Kasimir Kaskisuo, Nicholas Baptiste, Colt Conrad, Tanner MacMaster, Joseph Duszak, Mac Hollowell and Jesper Lindgren are among the returning players, while nine 2019 Kelly Cup Champions from the Newfoundland Growlers are among some of the fresh faces looking to make an impression.
Fans looking for game updates can follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies).
These two rivals will close out the preseason on Sunday, Sept. 29 for a 4:00 PM start at Ray Twinney Complex in Newmarket, ON.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2019
- Wolf Pack Register Preseason Win over Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anderson-Dolan, Kupari Assigned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Preseason Preview - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Three to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Trio Released by Red Wings Will Join Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hartford Gets Better of Sound Tigers Friday Afternoon - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Bring McKenzie and Brown to Town - Chicago Wolves
- 18 Players Recalled to Play against Boston Bruins Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Flyers Loan C Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens Sign Sabourin to a Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
- Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 26 Players - Iowa Wild
- Caamano, Gardner, Robertson Join Stars from Dallas - Texas Stars
- Preseason Game #1 Preview: Tucson vs Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Announce Jersey Numbers - Belleville Senators
- Flames Assign Players to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Avalanche Acquires Bibeau - Colorado Eagles
- Penguins Sign Steve Oleksy to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Preds Recall Eight from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jets Assign Five Players to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Miglio, Moynihans Lead Rampage Past Stars - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Preseason Preview
- Marlies Announce 2019 Training Camp Roster
- Ford of Canada and MLSE Expand Partnership with Ford Performance Centre
- Marlies Announce Single Game Tickets On-Sale Date and Promotional Schedule
- Toronto Maple Leafs Inviting Fans of All Ages to Training Camp in St. John's