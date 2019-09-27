Preds Recall Eight from Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forwards Rem Pitlick, Anthony Richard, Eeli Tolvanen, Yakov Trenin and Josh Wilkins; defensemen Alexandre Carrier and Jeremy Davies; and goaltender Ken Appleby from Milwaukee (AHL).

An updated Admirals Training Camp Roster is attached.

Milwaukee will finish up their pre-season schedule when they host the Tucson Roadrunners at 6 pm on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

The Admirals 2019-20 regular season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.

