Wolves Wrap Exhibition Slate
September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- The Chicago Wolves fell 4-3 to the Tucson Roadrunners Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in their second and final preseason contest.
Forwards Brady Shaw, Ben Jones and Jake Leschyshyn scored for the Wolves while goaltender Oscar Dansk rejected 35 shots.
Shaw opened the scoring 5:26 into first period, deflecting a centering pass into the net past Tucson netminder Erik Kallgren (30 saves). Tucson's Nate Schnarr scored at the 17:40 mark of the first on the power play to even the score 1-1.
Jones regained the lead 9:59 into the second frame when a shot from defenseman Brayden Pachal went off the end boards and bounced directly to Jones, who slid the puck under Kallgren for a 2-1 advantage,
Jeremy Gregoire scored for Tucson to tie it at 2-2 before Andy Miele tallied a goal at 18:28 to send the Roadrunners into the locker room with a 3-2 lead.
Leschyshyn knotted the game 9:37 into the final period on the power play, slamming home a Paul Cotter rebound to make it 3-3.
Tucson's Jalen Smereck sent a shot off the post and in at the 13:15 mark of the third to make it 4-3 Roadrunners. The Wolves killed off a late 5-on-3 that included a five-minute major, but didn't have enough time to forge the game's fourth tie.
The Wolves kick off the 2019-20 regular season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Allstate Arena. The first 5,000 fans receive a 2019 Western Conference championship banner courtesy of Jewel-Osco. To secure season or single-game tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2019
- San Antonio Edges Texas 3-2 in Preseason Finale - Texas Stars
- Rampage Complete Preseason Sweep of Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- Post Game Notes: Stars 2 vs. Rampage 3 - Texas Stars
- Wolves Wrap Exhibition Slate - Chicago Wolves
- Larmi Shuts-Out Bears in Penguins' Preseason Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Hold off Late Push from Marlies for 3-2 Win - Rochester Americans
- Special Teams Help Comets Rout Devils - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Defeat Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3, in Preseason Opener - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Drop Overtime Decision to Bruins in Preseason Action - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Drop Preseason Opener on Road, 2-0 - Hershey Bears
- Devils Drop Preseason Opener in Utica, 6-1 - Binghamton Devils
- Wolf Pack Roster Update - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Spencer Martin to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Register Preseason Win over Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anderson-Dolan, Kupari Assigned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Preseason Preview - Toronto Marlies
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Three to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Trio Released by Red Wings Will Join Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hartford Gets Better of Sound Tigers Friday Afternoon - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Bring McKenzie and Brown to Town - Chicago Wolves
- 18 Players Recalled to Play against Boston Bruins Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Flyers Loan C Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens Sign Sabourin to a Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
- Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 26 Players - Iowa Wild
- Caamano, Gardner, Robertson Join Stars from Dallas - Texas Stars
- Preseason Game #1 Preview: Tucson vs Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Senators Announce Jersey Numbers - Belleville Senators
- Flames Assign Players to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Avalanche Acquires Bibeau - Colorado Eagles
- Penguins Sign Steve Oleksy to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Preds Recall Eight from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jets Assign Five Players to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Miglio, Moynihans Lead Rampage Past Stars - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.