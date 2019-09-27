Anderson-Dolan, Kupari Assigned to Ontario
September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, announced today that they have assigned two players to the Reign.
The following players have been assigned to Ontario from the Los Angeles Kings -
Jaret Anderson-Dolan - F
Rasmus Kupari - F
The Ontario Reign now have 30 players on their 2019 training camp roster.
The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 regular season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, on October 4, 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.
