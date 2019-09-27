Penguins Sign Steve Oleksy to PTO

September 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Steve Oleksy to a professional tryout agreement. Oleksy will join the team immediately for the remainder of its exhibition schedule.

Oleksy, 33, has a decade of pro hockey experience under his belt, including two seasons with the Penguins organization. Oleksy played for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, and he logged 11 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2016-17 campaign, as well. A leader in the locker room and respected by his teammates, Oleksy wore an "A" as an alternate captain of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton through both of his seasons with the club.

The native of Chesterfield, Michigan has recorded 22 goals, 92 assists, 114 points, 784 penalty minutes and a plus-52 rating in 411 career AHL games played with the Lake Erie Monsters, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Hershey Bears, Toronto Marlies, San Diego Gulls and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Oleksy also racked up 20 points (3G-17A) in 73 NHL games played with Pittsburgh and the Washington Capitals.

The Penguins' next preseason game is tonight, Friday, Sept. 27, on home ice against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.