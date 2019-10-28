Rush Gain Kelly Klima from Tucson Ahead of Home Opening Night

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Rush, have sent Kelly Klima to the team ahead of its Home Opening Night against the Utah Grizzlies. This marks the second Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment this week, and the first this week by virtue of affiliation player movement.

Klima comes to the Rush following his rookie season of professional hockey, shared between the Norfolk Admirals and Tucson Roadrunners. After earning an assist in 10 games with the Roadrunners, the 5'10", 170-pound forward averaged over a point-per-game with the Admirals, earning 14 goals and 14 assists in 27 games.

The son of 1990 Stanley Cup Champion Petr Klima, Kelly Klima turned professional after three seasons in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats and Chicoutimi Sagueneens. In "The Q", the Tampa, Florida native earned 64 goals, 62 assists, and 126 points in 186 games.

For their 12th Opening Weekend in team history, the Rush will play host to Mountain Division rival Utah. Puck drop for the first home games of the season, Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. Throughout the weekend, the Rush will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the team's 2010 CHL Championship, with 17 alumni players from the team attending the weekend series. Friday's game features a tailgate party from 4:30-6:30, and red rally towels, provided by Vast Broadband, will be on every seat in the arena. The team will wear specialty red jerseys both nights, modeled after the ones the 2010 team wore the night they clinched the Ray Miron Presidents' Cup Championship. The jerseys will be auctioned off live following Saturday night's game.

