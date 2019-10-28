Grizzlies Share the Warmth Clothing Drive on Saturday
October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are holding a "Share the Warmth" clothing drive presented by Ford.
The winter clothing drive will be on Saturday, November 2nd when the Grizzlies host the Idaho Steelheads at 7:00 pm at Maverik Center. Fans attending the game are encouraged and welcome to donate winter clothing items including gloves, mitts, beanies and scarves. The items will be distributed to those in need this winter.
"It's important for the Grizzlies to be heavily involved with the community and our Share the Warmth clothing drive is another way for us to give back and help the community. It's great when we can help those in need, especially at this time of year," says Grizzlies Vice President Jared Youngman.
The Housing and Urban Development 2018 report said that 2,876 people in Utah experienced homelessness on a single day.
Tickets for the Utah Grizzlies "Share the Warmth" game presented by Ford on November 2nd as well as every Grizzlies regular season game is available now at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center Box office. You can also call the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.