Steelheads Weekly - October 28, 2019

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (5-0-2) return to CenturyLink Arena for one game in the midst of their early season road swing while sitting atop the ECHL standings.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, October 25 @ Wichita Thunder: 4-3 L (OT)

Shots: Steelheads 55, Thunder 24

PP: Steelheads 0-for-4, Thunder 1-for-3

The Steelheads overcame a late deficit to earn one point in a 4-3 overtime loss from INTRUST Bank Arena. After the Thunder scored three goals over the first three periods, the Steelheads began their comeback bid with a one-time shot by forward Zack Andrusiak (5:11 3rd) to finally answer, 3-1. Late in the game, Andrusiak (17:41 3rd) added a second tally followed by the tying goal by forward Brett Supinski (EA, 18:40 3rd) to send the game into overtime, 3-3, where the Thunder would find the winning tally. Tomas Sholl (3-0-1) halted 20 of 24 shots in the overtime loss.

Saturday, October 26 @ Allen Americans: 4-3 W

Shots: Steelheads 32, Americans 40

PP: Steelheads 1-for-2, Americans 0-for-1

The Steelheads battled out of another three-goal hole en route to a 4-3 comeback win from Allen Event Center. Following an early 3-0 lead for the Americans, the Steelheads struck late in the second period thanks to forward Brett Supinski (19:02 2nd) to begin the road back, 3-1. Two early goals by forward Tony Calderone (2:11 3rd) and defenseman Nolan Gluchowski (PP, 6:17 3rd) in the final frame led the Steelheads to a 3-3 game. Defenseman Tanner Jago (12:19 3rd) sealed the comeback with his first pro goal, and the Steelheads held on for the 4-3 win. Colton Point (2-0-0) stopped 37 of 40 shots in the win.

Sunday, October 27 @ Allen Americans: 2-1 L (OT)

Shots: Steelheads 39, Americans 31

PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Americans 0-for-4

The Steelheads kept their point streak alive in a 2-1 overtime loss from Allen Event Center. The Americans struck first in the third period, but forward A.J. White (8:42 3rd) answered just over two minutes later on a 2-on-1 to tie the game, 1-1, and force overtime. Early in the extra period, the Americans converted to take the win. Tomas Sholl (3-0-2) turned aside 29 of 31 shots in the overtime loss.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, November 1 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, November 2 @ Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. MT

Sunday, November 3 @ Utah Grizzlies - 1:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads open a three-game home-and-home weekend with the Utah Grizzlies at CenturyLink Arena on Friday and head to Maverik Center to continue the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The Steelheads and Grizzlies met for two games on Opening Weekend, and the Steelheads earned wins in both contests, marking the first time the franchise has earned 100 wins against a single opponent. This year, the two will meet 16 times during the 2019-20 regular season with seven on the road. The Steelheads are 100-50-25 against the Grizzlies in the franchise series.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Military Appreciation Night: Come support our local veterans and first responders with Military Appreciation Night on Friday, Nov. 1 against the Utah Grizzlies. For tickets, call 331-TIXS or go online to idahosteelheads.com.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Enjoy Hump Day with $2 domestic drafts every Wednesday night during the 2019-20 season. The next $2 Beer Wednesday comes on November 20 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Get tickets online at idahosteelheads.com.

Four For $50 Family Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $50, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads enter the week atop the ECHL standings and are the lone team unbeaten in regulation. The Steelheads are also just one of three teams with at least 10 points.

- The Steelheads extended their point streak to seven games, officially marking the longest point streak to start the season in the team's ECHL era and eclipsing the mark set in 2009-10 with six-straight games with points.

- Goaltender Tomas Sholl remains unbeaten in regulation in eight-straight games dating back to Mar. 27, 2019. He sits 4th in save pct. (.934) and 5th in GAA (1.94) across the ECHL.

- Defenseman Colton Saucerman reached 100 career professional points with his assist on Sunday. In 183 pro games, he owns 17 goals and 83 assists since his debut in 2015-16 with South Carolina.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 4 - Brett Supinski

ASSISTS: 7 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 7 - Marc-Olivier Roy/Brett Supinski

PP GOALS: 1 - Zack Andrusiak/Nolan Gluchowski/Will Merchant

SH GOALS: ---

GW GOALS: 1 - 5 Tied

PIMS: 13 - Keegan Kanzig/Colton Saucerman

PLUS/MINUS: +8 - Brady Norrish

SHOTS: 26 - Will Merchant

WINS: 3 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 1.94 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .934 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Steelheads 5-0-2-0, 12 pts

2. Rapid City 5-1-1-0, 11 pts

3. Allen 4-2-0-0, 8 pts

4. Utah 2-3-1-1, 6 pts

5. Wichita 2-2-2-0, 6 pts

6. Tulsa 2-6-1-0, 5 pts

7. Kansas City 2-4-0-0, 4 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" and ECHL TV. Pre-game coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop for every game.

Tune in to the Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies on Military Appreciation Night. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

