Moving on Up

October 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





Duluth, GA - Two key members of the Gladiators offense, have been called up to their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. Forwards Scott Conway, who has had a great start, will see his first AHL action. While Joona Koppanen (YOU-na Cope-AN-en) who has also been a big contributor early on will go back to Providence.

Conway, who came straight to the Gladiators after spending the last four years at Providence College, will get to go back to Providence, but this time as a pro. Scott has had terrific start this year, scoring seven goals in five games with the Gladiators. He scored at least one goal in every game this season including a hat trick in his second game as a pro on October 19 vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits during opening weekend at the Infinite Energy Arena.

Koppanen, who has also been a big offensive contributor, spent parts of the last two seasons with the Providence Bruins. Joona has five points in five games for Atlanta, with a goal and four assists. Koppanen who is from Finland, went straight to the AHL to play for Providence during the 2017-18 season, after playing all his junior hockey in his native land. Last season, he spent just seven games with the Gladiators and the rest of the season with Providence, where he played in 45 games.

The Gladiators are back in action this Sunday with their first-ever DÃ­a de los Muertos celebration that includes a Sugar Skull Bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,500 fans. The afternoon contest will also feature a special priced VIP experience with four members of the MLS Champion Atlanta United. Get your tickets now by going on to www.atlantagladiators.com or call 770-497-5100!

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.